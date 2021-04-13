Discord blocks NSFW servers on iOS

- Advertisement -

Discord it is changing the way it handles NSFW (Not safe / suitable for work) servers. Now, the company has restricted the use of these servers on iOS, directly affecting Apple users with iPhone and iPad.

One of Discord’s policies indicates that people under the age of 18 cannot access NSFW servers, as they host adult content. However, this has been updated. In effect, topics and content marked as NSFW will not be accessible via iOS.

Access to NSFW servers is available through the web browser of your iPhone or iPad

While Discord has restricted access to these servers, you can still access them through your iPhone or iPad browser. But, with limited functions. In this regard, the messaging platform has indicated:

“Additionally, all iOS platform users (including those over the age of 18) will not be able to join and access the NSFW servers. IOS users 18 and older will still be able to join and access NSFW communities on the desktop and web versions of Discord. “

It is speculated that the measure responds to the guidelines of the App Store of the Cupertino company, since Android users can access the NSFW servers without major problem. It would be illogical for it to restrict access to a particular community, unless there is a strategy behind it.

Discord is a cross-platform application, it adapts to Android, iOS, Windows, Mac and Linux. We are talking about a very attractive feature that has caught the attention of some companies, including Facebook, which is negotiating the acquisition of the messaging platform for 10 million dollars. Could this be the reason for the blocking of NSFW servers on Discord?

