discord is coming to playstation after sony investment

PlayStation and Discord have entered into a partnership . Sony has invested in Discord and pledges to connect the platform to the PlayStation Network.

It is not yet clear what that exactly means. Sony states that both teams are working to connect Discord to the social and gaming side of the PlayStation Network. Discord should at least be available on PlayStation consoles in 2022.

Discord is a service for talking to each other while gaming. This can be done by chatting, but also by calling each other. Both in private groups with friends and public groups. Recently there were rumors about a possible acquisition of Discord by Microsoft , which would pay $ 10 billion for the chat service.