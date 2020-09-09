Discover a new unique and singular property of Stonehenge

According to a new study to be published in the October issue of the Journal of Archaeological Science, Stonehenge may have been used as a kind of acoustic space that amplified the voices and improved the sound of any music played by the people inside it.

To explore these sonic dynamics of Stonehenge, acoustic engineer Trevor Cox, along with his colleagues, used laser scans of the site and archaeological evidence to build a physical model one twelfth the size of the royal monument. The model was then placed inside an anechoic chamber, a laboratory environment structured in such a way as to reduce the reflection of sounds and signals on the walls as much as possible.

This room was intended to simulate the acoustic effects of the open landscape surrounding Stonehenge and the compact ground within the monument. The simulated stones for the construction of the model were built to minimize sound absorption, just like the real stones of Stonehenge.

The team has placed speakers and microphones at various points inside and just outside the Lego Stonehenge (the model’s nickname). Each speaker emitted sounds ranging from low to high frequencies. The latter were modulated so that speaker sounds interacted with the model stones in the same way as natural sounds at Stonehenge.

Despite many empty spaces between the stones, the sounds stayed briefly within Stonehenge Lego. The team found that reverberation time, a measure of the time it takes for sound to decay by 60 decibels, averages about 0.6 seconds within the model for mid-frequency sounds. This effect would have enhanced the ability to hear voices and enhance the sounds of drums or other musical instruments.

For comparison, the reverberation time in a living room it is 0.4 seconds, about two seconds in a large concert hall and eight seconds in a large cathedral. A wider range of acoustic measurements is obviously needed to detect the effects in the scale model that are also present at Stonehenge.

We still don’t know what ceremonies or activities took place at Stonehenge, but sounds should have played a very important role during these activities.