Discover the fiber rate with which you will save more than 100 euros a year

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Are you thinking of changing your Internet provider, but you are not attracted to the idea of ​​looking for and buying the rates of each one, rummaging through the fine print to see where the catch is, etc? Do not worry, because the situation has changed radically in recent years and finding fiber and mobile offers that convince you is now much easier than it was before.

You no longer have to settle for what the big companies in the sector want to offer you, thanks to the emergence of companies like Adamo, an operator with a national vocation, but with a regional and local business focus that since 2007 has not stopped expanding its fiber optic network throughout Spain, paying special attention to rural areas and with insurmountable conditions.

Adamo is becoming more and more and better known for reaching where others do not go, but also for doing it with offers that will make you rethink whatever you have hired right now, whether you live in a town or in a big city. Its main incentive is the balance between the quality and the price of its fiber and mobile plans, in which it stands out a real ordain speed.

The Adamo offering: speed, flexibility and price

Adamo’s offer is divided into three different plans, designed to cover all the needs of its clients, whatever they may be:

The Fiber Essential plan includes 50 Mbps of download speed and 5 Mbps of upload speed.

The Fiber Fast plan, the most popular of its offer, reaches 1,000 Mbps download speed and 600 Mbps upload speed.

For the most demanding users there is the SuperFast plan, whose download and upload speed is 1,000 Mbps.

All these plans are complemented by their corresponding telephony packages, including landline and mobile, both with unlimited calls and with the possibility of adding mobile lines on demand with data packages ranging from 9 to 23, 50, 80 GB or whatever you need. And without impositions, since you can choose between fiber, fixed and mobile, fiber and fixed, fiber and mobile or just fiber.

However, if what you are looking for is not only a great service (Adamo works with its own infrastructure, so it does not depend on third parties to attend to incidents or offer the highest quality wherever it is present) and speed, but you also care and How much it will cost you, the price of Adamo’s fiber and mobile plans are among the most competitive on the market.

Thus, the basic pack of fiber, fixed and mobile from Adamo consists of fiber at a speed of 1,000 Mb, unlimited fixed and mobile calls and 23 GB of data for a final price of 50 euros per month, which represents a saving of more than 100 euros a year compared to the equivalent offers maintained by large operators outside the entry promotion period.

However, as we have already pointed out, Adamo allows you to choose what you are going to hire, so that your budget is allocated entirely to what you need and nothing else. And yes, they also have promotions in Adamo and the one they just launched interests you, because if you hire before April 30 any fiber and mobile plan, the Internet is free for four months, you only pay for the mobile.

In short, hiring the best Internet is currently within the reach of anyone thanks to companies like Adamo, so do not get more dizzy trying to unravel the complex and confusing offers of the large operators: check if the Adamo coverage reaches your area and choose the plan that best suits you to enjoy this spring and summer the best Internet connection at the best price.