Discover the gas necessary for life on the planet Venus

Hawaii, USA: Earth’s neighboring planet has long been considered unfit for life, but now traces of a significant gas have been found in its deep clouds that could symbolize life.

This planet is so hot that it is also called a hot house and it is constantly raining acid. In this regard, telescopes in Hawaii and Chile have seen traces of phosphine gas in the deep clouds of Venus, which suggests that there may be strange microscopes. Phosphate gas is either made in the laboratory or is part of some animal and microbiota. Some scientists call it part of animal waste, but other experts disagree.

It should be noted that the molecule of phosphine gas is made up of one atom of phosphorus and three atoms of hydrogen.

A report published in the weekly Nature on Monday said that although this is a very important discovery, it cannot be called the ultimate proof of the existence of life on any planet. Astronomers search for life in our solar system and beyond, looking for chemical elements that are associated with life and are called biosignatures.

Phosphate gas is also found in the floors of some ponds and in the intestines of some animals. “We’ve considered everything, including volcanism, lightning and small meteorites, but none of them can produce such a large amount of phosphine,” said Sarah Seger, co-author of the study. It should be noted that water is extinct on the planet Venus and the surface temperature is up to 425 degrees Celsius. That is why it is also called the hell of the solar system.

At an altitude of 50 km above the planet Venus, there is a thick layer of clouds of carbon dioxide that may contain water droplets.