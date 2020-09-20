Discovered a new species of spider living at an altitude of over 3,500 meters

Charlotte Hopfe, of the University of Bayreuth, has discovered and described zoologically a new species of spider. The discovery took place during a research stay in the highlands of Colombia conducted as part of his doctorate.

Creatures of this previously unknown species are native to these highlands, not far from the Pacific coast, at an altitude of over 3,500 meters above sea level. The scientist featured the spider in PLOS ONE magazine, which she decided to name Ocrepeira klamt. “I chose this name in honor of Ulrike Klamt, my German teacher in high school. The enthusiasm with which he pursues his profession and the interest he shows for his students and literature are a source of inspiration for me.“says Hopfe.

The habitats of these species are distributed at altitudes with very different climatic conditions, vegetation and ecosystems. The Bayreuth researcher has collected and zoologically determined specimens of more than 100 spider species in these places. The Ocrepeira klamt differs from related species by the surprising structure of its reproductive organs.

The study of spiders from regions with such a vast climatic and ecological variety may also offer the possibility of finding answers to two as yet unexplored questions: it is not yet known whether temperatures, rainfall or other climatic factors influence the evolution of spiders or the properties of their silk. And it is not yet clear whether the properties of the latter are modified by climatic factors.

For example, a spider that lives high in the mountains, such as the Ocrepeira klamt, would it produce the same silk if it originated in a much lower region? “The greater the variety of spider silks whose structures and properties we know, the greater the potential to optimize existing biomaterials and to develop new types of biomaterials based on silk proteins“finally explains Hopfe.