Tech News

Discovered the oldest animal sperm in the world: it is 100 million years old

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Discovered the oldest animal sperm in the world: it is 100 million years old

Amber is a real time capsule in which incredible discoveries can be made. A 100 million year old piece of amber has revealed the oldest animal sperm sample in the world. It is much larger than human and comes from a shrimp-like crustacean smaller than a 5 cent coin.

Slightly shorter than 0.6mm, this ancient creature belongs to a still existing class of maxillopoda (or microcrustaceans) known as ostracods, they are “famous” for having sperm cells up to seven times their own size. Using a micro-CT scanner, the researchers observed 39 of their ancient crustacean relatives, all in the same amber.

Even more surprising, this “ancient” community still has some of the same reproductive traits we see today in ostracods, including giant sperm cells. These fossils showed evidence of sperm pumps, eggs and – most importantly – female vessels filled with seminal fluid. Measuring the individual cells in these tangled masses is impossible, but spermatozoa are at least 200 µm (0.2 mm) long; one third of the entire body length of the ancient creature.

Throughout this time, ostracod reproduction appears to have remained essentially the same, “a fundamental example of evolutionary stasis“, say the authors. The reason for sperm so large? When females copulate with more than one mate, seminal fluid has to compete and scientists think having larger units may be more beneficial.

This discovery is truly remarkable, not only because amber has preserved the soft tissues of several individuals for a hundred million years, but also because of all the similarities we can observe today to currently existing creatures.

