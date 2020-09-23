Latest newsTop Stories

Discovered the ‘pie’ planet in the universe

By Brian Adam
0
1
At a distance of 186 light-years from Earth, a planet has been discovered to complete its orbit in 3.14 days. Photo: File
Discovered The 'pie' Planet In The Universe

Must Read

Reviews

Razer updates some of its most popular peripherals to wireless version and Razer HyperSpeed ​​technology

Brian Adam - 0
Razer has long specialized in the range of accessories and devices for gamers (although we have seen some exceptions recently). In...
Read more
Apps

Opera 60 for Android adds synchronization by QR and the sending of notes and files between devices

Brian Adam - 0
Opera update your standard browser to version 60 to add more news and improvements, being two important features that Opera Touch released more than...
Read more
Communication

Samsung 980 Pro, the SSD with PCIe 4.0 NVMe promises speeds of up to 7,000 MB / s read and 5,000 MB / s...

Brian Adam - 0
While we know Samsung mainly for its mobile phones, the truth is that the Korean brand has long stood out (and continues to do...
Read more
Apple

Turn your iPhone’s Apple logo into a screen capture ‘button’

Brian Adam - 0
iO14 has been with us for a little less than a week and the truth is that the amount of news it incorporates, far...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At a distance of 186 light-years from Earth, a planet has been discovered to complete its orbit in 3.14 days. Photo: File

Washington: Astronomers have discovered an interesting planet (Exoplanet) 186 light-years from Earth that completes one revolution around its Sun in just 3.14 days. This way it revolves around its star very fast. That is why it has been named Pie Planet, but its official name is K215B.

A pie is a mathematical constant that shows the ratio between the diameter of a circle and its circumference and its value is 3.14. Experts also call this planet Pai Earth. But after many years of observation, experts have confirmed it.

It was discovered by the Kepler Space Telescope in 2017 and has been under constant scrutiny by astronomers ever since. This planet revolves around a dwarf star about 20% larger than our Sun. Kepler has also seen 20 transits.

This was followed by other teams of astronomers who were all looking at the planets around the dwarf stars. Observations were made in February, March and May using the Aeschylus telescope. Thus more details of the planet came to light.

According to conservative estimates, the planet is about 95% the size of our planet. Maybe it’s a rocky planet instead of gas. Earth, Venus, Mercury and Mars are among the planets in our solar system.

Related Articles

Top Stories

All landless flight tickets sold out in just seven minutes

Brian Adam - 0
Sydney Australia: Australian airline Qantas has launched a non-stop flight for distressed people in memory of air travel, with all tickets sold out in...
Read more
Top Stories

Free air travel for life for a baby girl born during the flight

Brian Adam - 0
Cairo: EgyptAir has announced a lifetime of free air travel for a baby girl born on a flight from Cairo to London. According to...
Read more
Top Stories

An Indian man dug a canal in 30 years alone

Brian Adam - 0
Spring: There are stories of determination around the world, and now a brave man from Kothi Lava, a village in Bihar's Gaya district, has...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©