Discovered the ‘pie’ planet in the universe

Washington: Astronomers have discovered an interesting planet (Exoplanet) 186 light-years from Earth that completes one revolution around its Sun in just 3.14 days. This way it revolves around its star very fast. That is why it has been named Pie Planet, but its official name is K215B.

A pie is a mathematical constant that shows the ratio between the diameter of a circle and its circumference and its value is 3.14. Experts also call this planet Pai Earth. But after many years of observation, experts have confirmed it.

It was discovered by the Kepler Space Telescope in 2017 and has been under constant scrutiny by astronomers ever since. This planet revolves around a dwarf star about 20% larger than our Sun. Kepler has also seen 20 transits.

This was followed by other teams of astronomers who were all looking at the planets around the dwarf stars. Observations were made in February, March and May using the Aeschylus telescope. Thus more details of the planet came to light.

According to conservative estimates, the planet is about 95% the size of our planet. Maybe it’s a rocky planet instead of gas. Earth, Venus, Mercury and Mars are among the planets in our solar system.