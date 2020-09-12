Discovering the layers of the Earth: the atmosphere

Exosphere

The exosphere is the outermost layer of our atmosphere. It is about 10,000 kilometers thick and nearly as wide as the Earth itself. There is, of course, no air to breathe e the temperature is approximately 700 ° C, although it can vary from 300 ° C – during the minimum of solar radiation – and 1,700 ° C at the maximum of solar radiation. Although the exosphere is technically part of Earth’s atmosphere, in many ways it is part of space. Inside we can find really many satellites, which orbit within this zone.

Thermosphere

The thermosphere extends for about 90 km between 500 and 1,000 km above our planet. Temperatures rise sharply in the lower thermosphere (below 200 ° at 300 km altitude) and remain fairly stable with increasing altitude above that height. Solar activity strongly affects the temperature in the thermosphere. This area is typically around 200 ° C warmer during the day than at night and around 500 ° C warmer when the Sun is very active. Much of the UV radiation from the sun is absorbed here. When our star is very active and emits high-energy radiation, the thermosphere heats up and expands or “swells”. As many satellites orbit within the thermosphere, changes in (very, very thin) air density at orbital altitudes caused by the warming and expansion of the thermosphere generate a drag force on the satellites.

Engineers must take this variable resistance into account when calculating orbits. Finally, the northern lights mainly occur in the thermosphere. Charged particles (electrons, protons and other ions) from space collide with atoms and molecules at high latitudes, exciting them into higher energy states.

Mesosphere

The mesosphere extends approximately 50 to 85 km above our planet. The coldest temperatures in the Earth’s atmosphere, around -90 ° C, are found near the top of this layer. The boundary between the mesosphere and the thermosphere above it is called mesopause. At the bottom of the mesosphere is the stratopause, the boundary between the mesosphere and the stratosphere below.

Since satellites orbit above the mesosphere, they cannot directly measure the features of this layer. Scientists use rocket instruments to directly sample this area, but such flights are short and rare.

Since it is difficult to make mesosphere measurements directly using instruments, much of this place, where most of the meteors vaporize, it is still mysterious.

Furthermore, due to the cosmic rocks, the material lingers in this area, causing this layer to have a relatively high concentration of iron and other metal atoms. Very strange and high-altitude clouds called “noctilucent clouds” sometimes they form near the poles. These peculiar clouds form much, much higher than other types of clouds.

The oddities are not over: strange electrical discharges akin to lightning, called “red spectra” and “blue jets”, occasionally appear in this area tens of kilometers above the storm clouds in the troposphere below (we talked about it in more depth here) .

Stratosphere

The stratosphere and the second layer of the atmosphere upwards. The bottom of the stratosphere is located about 10 km above the ground in mid-latitudes. The summit, on the other hand, is located at an altitude of 50 km. Ozone, an unusual type of oxygen molecule that is relatively abundant in the stratosphere, heats this layer as it absorbs energy from the ultraviolet radiation coming from the sun. Temperatures rise as you move upward. Commercial jet planes they fly in the lower stratosphere to avoid turbulence which are common in the troposphere below. This area is very dry as the air contains little water vapor. For this reason, there are few clouds on this level; almost all of them are found in the lower, wetter troposphere, except the nacreous clouds, which are the only exception.

Due to the lack of vertical convection, materials that enter the stratosphere can remain there for long periods. This is the case with ozone-destroying chemicals called CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons). Large volcanic eruptions and major meteorite impacts, in fact, can precipitate aerosol particles into the stratosphere where they can remain for months or years, sometimes altering the Earth’s global climate.

Troposphere

The troposphere is the lowest layer of the earth’s atmosphere. Most of the mass (about 75-80%) of the atmosphere is found here. Furthermore, most of the clouds can be found in this area. It is by far the wettest layer of the atmosphere. The troposphere extends upward to about 10 km above sea level, can be up to 20 km high near the equator and up to 7 km at the poles in winter; obviously the bottom of the troposphere is on the earth’s surface.

The air is warmer in the lower part of the troposphere near the ground level, while it gets colder when you go up. That is why the peaks of high mountains can be covered with snow even in summer. Air pressure and density also decrease with altitude. It is thanks to the troposphere that all plants and all animals exist, since they use some of the gases that constitute it: oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide and water vapor.