Discovering the Macrocheira kaempferi, the monstrosity considered a living fossil

Few will know the Giant crab of Japan (Macrocheira kaempferi), the largest arthropod in the world. With a lifespan of 100 years, a leg span of 4 meters and an average weight of 18 kg. That’s not the most impressive, as this creature is one of the oldest living species on Earth: it is 100 million years old.

First described in 1836 by Dutch zoologist Coenraad Jacob Temminck, he immediately noticed its impressive claws and ability to cause injury. Its scientific name, Machrocheira kaempferi, commemorates Engelbert Kaempfer, a German naturalist and physician who studied plants in Japan in the 17th century.

In 2009 he was captured Japan’s largest Giant Crab in decades. It was a male specimen with a leg opening of 3.6 meters and a weight of 19 kilograms. The 40-year-old crab has been aptly named Crabzilla and was exhibited at the Scheveningen Sea Life center in The Hague, The Netherlands. It was later moved to Sea Life in the Paris Val d’Europe aquarium in France, where visitors can still see it live.

This creature feeds on the corpses you collect on the sea floor and also preys on clams, mussels and other mollusks. Macrocheira kaempferi is actually quite vulnerable and its legs, while terribly strong, are very susceptible to breaking. These giant crustaceans they become even more vulnerable as they grow up, especially during moulting – when they change their shells – which can take weeks to complete.

It could also happen that the creature gets trapped inside its shell and be cannibalized by other crabs. In nature, the Giant Crab of Japan for this reason protects itself by camouflaging itself using waste shells, algae and anything else it can find on the sea floor.

Although their numbers are decreasing (crustacean meat is considered a delicacy in Japan), they are not considered vulnerable or endangered species.