Latest newsTech NewsReviewsScience

Discovering the Macrocheira kaempferi, the monstrosity considered a living fossil

By Brian Adam
0
13
Discovering the Macrocheira kaempferi, the monstrosity considered a living fossil
Discovering The Macrocheira Kaempferi, The Monstrosity Considered A Living Fossil

Must Read

Android

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus are completely filtered days before their presentation

Brian Adam - 0
The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus they have been completely filtered, after knowing details about them a few weeks...
Read more
Tech News

Google Maps available on Apple Watch after three years: the news

Brian Adam - 0
After the announcement a few weeks ago, Google Maps is officially back on Apple Watch. In the last few hours, many users on...
Read more
Science

From Venus to exoplanets, NASA’s most incredible projects in the future

Brian Adam - 0
NASA always aims for the stars: for this reason it has decided to finance projects - still at the initial stage - very interesting. NASA...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon, the September Offers arrive: discounts on smartphones, TVs and more

Brian Adam - 0
Following the offer on Samsung Galaxy S20 +, Amazon returns to launch interesting promotions in the technological field. This time we are not referring...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Discovering the Macrocheira kaempferi, the monstrosity considered a living fossil

Few will know the Giant crab of Japan (Macrocheira kaempferi), the largest arthropod in the world. With a lifespan of 100 years, a leg span of 4 meters and an average weight of 18 kg. That’s not the most impressive, as this creature is one of the oldest living species on Earth: it is 100 million years old.

First described in 1836 by Dutch zoologist Coenraad Jacob Temminck, he immediately noticed its impressive claws and ability to cause injury. Its scientific name, Machrocheira kaempferi, commemorates Engelbert Kaempfer, a German naturalist and physician who studied plants in Japan in the 17th century.

In 2009 he was captured Japan’s largest Giant Crab in decades. It was a male specimen with a leg opening of 3.6 meters and a weight of 19 kilograms. The 40-year-old crab has been aptly named Crabzilla and was exhibited at the Scheveningen Sea Life center in The Hague, The Netherlands. It was later moved to Sea Life in the Paris Val d’Europe aquarium in France, where visitors can still see it live.

This creature feeds on the corpses you collect on the sea floor and also preys on clams, mussels and other mollusks. Macrocheira kaempferi is actually quite vulnerable and its legs, while terribly strong, are very susceptible to breaking. These giant crustaceans they become even more vulnerable as they grow up, especially during moulting – when they change their shells – which can take weeks to complete.

It could also happen that the creature gets trapped inside its shell and be cannibalized by other crabs. In nature, the Giant Crab of Japan for this reason protects itself by camouflaging itself using waste shells, algae and anything else it can find on the sea floor.

Although their numbers are decreasing (crustacean meat is considered a delicacy in Japan), they are not considered vulnerable or endangered species.

Related Articles

Latest news

€ 50,000 paid for a Gaeltacht painting at Sotheby’s London

Brian Adam - 0
Sotheby's auction 'Tory Island' by Gerard Dillon and a portrait of Liam Ó Flaithearta from Aran were sold yesterday ...
Read more
Science

From Venus to exoplanets, NASA’s most incredible projects in the future

Brian Adam - 0
NASA always aims for the stars: for this reason it has decided to finance projects - still at the initial stage - very interesting. NASA...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon, the September Offers arrive: discounts on smartphones, TVs and more

Brian Adam - 0
Following the offer on Samsung Galaxy S20 +, Amazon returns to launch interesting promotions in the technological field. This time we are not referring...
Read more
Reviews

Xiaomi reveals the secret of its transparent televisions

Brian Adam - 0
The Beijing-based firm surprised everyone when it introduced the first Xiaomi TV with an OLED screen. A notable leap in terms of quality, and...
Read more
Android

Apple iPhone 12, a splendid color leaks: in the future proprietary GPU for Macs?

Brian Adam - 0
Following the leaks relating to the refresh rate of the screen, we return to talk on these pages of iPhone 12, the next flagship...
Read more
Android

iPhone 12, fewer models on sale in 2020-2021? Here are the predictions

Brian Adam - 0
The latest leaks relating to the iPhone 12 are many: there is talk of a new Dark Blue color for those who love dark...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©