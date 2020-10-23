Discovery of burying children and animals alive in their civilization

Peru: Ancient civilizations in present-day Peru have revealed that they not only buried animals alive to please the gods, but also sacrificed young children alive.

Although children’s graves have been found in their remains until a few years ago, the remains of a camel-like local animal, the llama, are thought to have been buried alive.

According to research by the University of Calgary in Canada, five bodies of white llamas have been found in one place. There are no injuries, bruises or bite marks on them. Researcher Professor Ladio Valdez says the exact cause of his death has not yet been determined, but we believe he was buried alive. On the other hand, there are no marks on the throats of animals.

In South America, as far as Mexico and Peru, their civilization was considered advanced, but there was a common practice of burying children, women and animals alive. Incidents of eating prisoners of war have also been discovered. The hundreds of years old civilization came to an end after the Spanish invasion in 1500.

The inhabitants called the lama holy. These working animals provided them with milk, meat, fur and wool, ‘said Professor Ladio. However, he believes that throughout the period, the Lama goddess and the deities may have been sacrificed on special occasions, numbering in the hundreds.

Children’s gifts

A few years ago, according to National Geographic, it was reported that the bodies of 140 children had been found in Peru, who had been buried alive after being drugged. This event took place 500 years ago in the Caimo period of their civilization. Experts called it the greatest gift of children in human history.