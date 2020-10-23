Latest newsTop Stories

Discovery of burying children and animals alive in their civilization

By Brian Adam
0
24
In their civilization, it was customary to bury children and animals alive. Photo: NewScientist
Discovery Of Burying Children And Animals Alive In Their Civilization

Must Read

Game Reviews

Pumpkin Jack Review: The King of Halloween in a lesson from Medievil

Brian Adam - 0
Following the example of the great classics of 3D platforming, Jack's adventure embodies the spirit of Halloween. Pumpkin Jack turned out to be a little...
Read more
Android

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro is official: same as last year, but with Kirin 990E

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei presented us yesterday its Mate 40 series, its latest Kirin 9000 processor, headphones and news in its software ecosystem, but as...
Read more
Huawei

Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 40 RS: Design and price

Abraham - 0
One more year, Huawei has presented a new Porsche Design variant of its latest flagship, in this case the Huawei Mate 40. The new...
Read more
iphone

Two differences in design of iPhone 12 sold in the US and in Europe

Abraham - 0
The first units of the new iPhone 12 arrived a few days ago in the media like ours, and the first analyzes have begun...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In their civilization, it was customary to bury children and animals alive. Photo: NewScientist

Peru: Ancient civilizations in present-day Peru have revealed that they not only buried animals alive to please the gods, but also sacrificed young children alive.

Although children’s graves have been found in their remains until a few years ago, the remains of a camel-like local animal, the llama, are thought to have been buried alive.

According to research by the University of Calgary in Canada, five bodies of white llamas have been found in one place. There are no injuries, bruises or bite marks on them. Researcher Professor Ladio Valdez says the exact cause of his death has not yet been determined, but we believe he was buried alive. On the other hand, there are no marks on the throats of animals.

In South America, as far as Mexico and Peru, their civilization was considered advanced, but there was a common practice of burying children, women and animals alive. Incidents of eating prisoners of war have also been discovered. The hundreds of years old civilization came to an end after the Spanish invasion in 1500.

The inhabitants called the lama holy. These working animals provided them with milk, meat, fur and wool, ‘said Professor Ladio. However, he believes that throughout the period, the Lama goddess and the deities may have been sacrificed on special occasions, numbering in the hundreds.

Children’s gifts

A few years ago, according to National Geographic, it was reported that the bodies of 140 children had been found in Peru, who had been buried alive after being drugged. This event took place 500 years ago in the Caimo period of their civilization. Experts called it the greatest gift of children in human history.

Related Articles

Top Stories

How many peppers are in this chili … this smart device tells everything

Brian Adam - 0
Thailand: Some peppers are really very sharp while some peppers just look sharp otherwise they don't taste as spicy. To find out now,...
Read more
Top Stories

One crore is needed … then get married again

Brian Adam - 0
Baghdad: According to a recent report on the Saudi website "Arab News": Al-Rashid, a well-known Iraqi bank, has announced that it will lend 10...
Read more
Top Stories

68-year-old Russian granny champion

Brian Adam - 0
Moscow: Although the 68-year-old Russian woman has become a grandmother, she is an expert in throwing daggers and small axes and has become...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©