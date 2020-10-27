Discovery of vast reservoirs of water on the moon

Colorado: We know that there is some amount of water on the moon but now a large amount of it has been discovered there.

According to NASA, there is at least 600 million metric tons of water on the moon in the form of ice, which is enough to meet the needs of human colonies.

Then the oxygen and hydrogen in the water can be separated and used as rocket fuel so that man can continue his journey beyond the moon. But we did not know where this water was. How to reach it or how to achieve it?

An article on the answers to these questions has been published in Nature Astronomy, citing two new studies. According to the first report, water molecules have been found 231 km away from a large crater. The discovery was made by the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (Sophia). It has long been thought that lunar forts and valleys could contain water because the sun does not shine there. Scientists believe that there may be plenty of water here.

Casey Honibal, a researcher at Sophia, says glass beads on the moon’s surface contain water droplets and have not been converted into steam by the sun. Then, as we move towards the poles of the moon, the amount of water will gradually increase. Experts estimate that about 12 ounces of water per square meter of soil near Clovis.

It should be noted that Sophia is an aerial research observatory flying in the air, which has been built by replacing the Boeing 747 aircraft. It can rise above ground pollution and air pressure, especially to see infrared rays better. His first achievement was the discovery of water on the moon.

According to another study, NASA’s lunar orbiter released detailed images of the moon. These images show very small icy deposits less than a few centimeters in size. They have been dubbed ‘microcoldtrips’ and 3D modeling has revealed that the temperature here is very low and there may be ice made of water.

It is thought that 10 to 20 percent of the full moon’s water may somehow be present in these very small reservoirs. Dr. Paul Hein, another scientist at the University of Colorado, has said that there could be millions of tiny cooling houses on the moon and that it would be very easy to get water out of them.

However, experts are further considering how the moon’s water can be used in a practical way.