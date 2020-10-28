‘Discrimination’ against students in Irish and Gaeltacht schools and new test available in English only

A new test and diagnostic tool was developed ‘specially’ for Irish post – primary schools but no Irish language version was made available

Work will not begin for another year an Irish language version of a new digital resource that tests the literacy of post-primary students.

This trial was developed by the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) and standardized by the European Research Council (ERC).

The new testing and diagnostic tool aimed at first year students has been developed ‘specially for Irish post-primary schools’, but the Educational Research Institute has confirmed to Tuairisc.ie that no Irish version will be available to Gaelcholáistí and Gaeltacht schools until 2023 at the earliest.

Mairéad Ní Fhátharta, Principal of Coláiste Naomh Eoin, Inis Meáin, said that she was “very disappointed” by the situation and that it was clear that students receiving their education in Irish were being “discriminated against”.

“I am very disappointed about this because once again students attending Irish and Gaeltacht schools are being discriminated against, who have to wait for a proper return. In the meantime, they will be tested in English. “

The Principal of Coláiste Naomh Eoin said that it was a great axis which would be of great benefit to English medium schools in terms of assessing the pupils but that the Irish – medium student was being ignored.

“If Irish is their first language or if they are learning through Irish, it is clear that they are not given the same opportunities,” said Mairéad Ní Fhátharta.

A statement from Tuairisc.ie provided by a spokesperson from the Education Research Institute stated that “developing a comprehensive strategy and plan ”next year and that they would then consult with the Irish-medium education community on an Irish language version.

“Early next year, the ERC will be working on a comprehensive strategy and plan for its trials. As part of that work, it will consult with all stakeholders, including representatives of Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools, so that the development work can be extended from the end of next year, ”said a spokesperson for the Research Institute. on Education.

It was said that it would not The Educational Research Institute would have the capacity to begin work to develop an Irish language version of the trial until the autumn of next year.

“In the development work we are currently undertaking, we have no choice but to focus on our new online assessment platform, which means that we will not be able to develop new tests until next autumn,” he said. stated in a statement provided to Tuairisc.ie by the Educational Research Institute.