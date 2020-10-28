Latest news

‘Discrimination’ against students in Irish and Gaeltacht schools and new test available in English only

By Brian Adam
0
8
'Discrimination' against students in Irish and Gaeltacht schools and new test available in English only
'discrimination' Against Students In Irish And Gaeltacht Schools And New

Must Read

Android

How to set YouTube so that videos always fit full screen

Brian Adam - 0
For more than three years, mobile screens abandoned the 16: 9 aspect ratio to bet on ultra-wide screens by removing the margins,...
Read more
Latest news

The latest trend of influencers: promoting sports bets and risk products

Brian Adam - 0
Instagram Y TikTok have become powerful communication tools that are being used to promote high risk products. We are talking about sports betting, cryptocurrency...
Read more
Latest news

Being an ‘influencer’ is profitable, but it can cost you your relationship

Brian Adam - 0
Five couples travel to a tropical island and, there, they will have to prove to the cameras that their love and fidelity is so...
Read more
Latest news

Samsung will not include charger or headphones with the Galaxy S30 according to a report from Korea

Abraham - 0
In July we heard that Samsung might not include a charger in its flagships in 2021. Now, another report from Korea confirms this claim,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A new test and diagnostic tool was developed ‘specially’ for Irish post – primary schools but no Irish language version was made available

'Discrimination' against students in Irish and Gaeltacht schools and new test available in English only

Work will not begin for another year an Irish language version of a new digital resource that tests the literacy of post-primary students.

This trial was developed by the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) and standardized by the European Research Council (ERC).

The new testing and diagnostic tool aimed at first year students has been developed ‘specially for Irish post-primary schools’, but the Educational Research Institute has confirmed to Tuairisc.ie that no Irish version will be available to Gaelcholáistí and Gaeltacht schools until 2023 at the earliest.

Mairéad Ní Fhátharta, Principal of Coláiste Naomh Eoin, Inis Meáin, said that she was “very disappointed” by the situation and that it was clear that students receiving their education in Irish were being “discriminated against”.

“I am very disappointed about this because once again students attending Irish and Gaeltacht schools are being discriminated against, who have to wait for a proper return. In the meantime, they will be tested in English. “

The Principal of Coláiste Naomh Eoin said that it was a great axis which would be of great benefit to English medium schools in terms of assessing the pupils but that the Irish – medium student was being ignored.

“If Irish is their first language or if they are learning through Irish, it is clear that they are not given the same opportunities,” said Mairéad Ní Fhátharta.

A statement from Tuairisc.ie provided by a spokesperson from the Education Research Institute stated that “developing a comprehensive strategy and plan ”next year and that they would then consult with the Irish-medium education community on an Irish language version.

“Early next year, the ERC will be working on a comprehensive strategy and plan for its trials. As part of that work, it will consult with all stakeholders, including representatives of Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools, so that the development work can be extended from the end of next year, ”said a spokesperson for the Research Institute. on Education.

It was said that it would not The Educational Research Institute would have the capacity to begin work to develop an Irish language version of the trial until the autumn of next year.

“In the development work we are currently undertaking, we have no choice but to focus on our new online assessment platform, which means that we will not be able to develop new tests until next autumn,” he said. stated in a statement provided to Tuairisc.ie by the Educational Research Institute.

Related Articles

Latest news

Criticism of a comparison between claimants of Irish language signs and dogs urinating

Brian Adam - 0
A DUP councilor has been told that he should 'live in the 21st century like the rest of us' after making an abusive speech...
Read more
Latest news

SAP loses on cloud success, but may win in the long run

Brian Adam - 0
Christian Klein went to bed on Sunday as CEO of Europe's largest technology company. By midmorning Monday, after investors digested SAP's new...
Read more
Corona Virus

Santander’s global blessing may be a virus curse

Brian Adam - 0
Ana Botín's geographic strength could turn into weakness. Santander has posted a strong rebound in earnings in the third quarter, helped by...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©