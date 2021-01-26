Tech NewsWeb tools

Dish Dragon, an AI capable of indicating the best combinations of ingredients

By Brian Adam
0
0
2021 01 25 13 37 33.jpg
2021 01 25 13 37 33.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that cooking is an art and even if we are not cooks, at some point we will have to cook to feed ourselves. As in any daily activity, there are those who enjoy it and do it very well and there are those who simply cannot bear the fact of cooking or eating what they prepared. In that sense, as we always say, technology is collaborating on all sides and this is no exception. Therefore, we will present you a solution that will show us combinations of ingredients.

Its name is Dish Dragon and it is a website with Artificial Intelligence capable of showing us the combinations we can make with the ingredient we enter.

Discover ingredient combinations with the help of Artificial Intelligence

The multiple uses of Artificial Intelligence are a true wonder and are fascinating for anyone. This means that just as we see it involved in scientific activities, it can also be present in our kitchen. An example of this is Dish Dragon, which can be very useful for anyone who is beginning to experiment with cooking.

This solution is completely free and its use is extremely simple, allowing us to obtain many answers to our questions about how to combine an ingredient. It should be noted that, to start using it, you will not have to go through registration processes, everything is a matter of entering and serving you.

When we enter the Dish Dragon website, we are immediately greeted by a text field to write the name of the ingredient whose combinations we want to know. As it is a website in English, the names of the ingredients must be in this language, so you could use Google translator to use it.

Once you enter the name of the ingredient, the site will take you to a new screen showing the least valued combinations and later, the recipes found with that ingredient. In this way, you can access many recipes that include your key ingredient, with multiple combinations.

If you want to eat something different today and don’t know what, try Dish Dragon’s AI suggestions.

To visit him, follow this link.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Ojoy, a website to increase the size of low resolution images

Brian Adam - 0
Depending on the use of images for our work, also implies some challenges to solve certain inconveniences, such as the size of...
Read more
Instagram

Huawei Watch Fit under test! We analyze the training courses with a professional and these are the results

Brian Adam - 0
He Huawei Watch Fit is characterized by its virtual trainer and a considerable list of training courses, which already we have checked its...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, GIGABYTE presents the AORUS variant with 24 GB of memory

Brian Adam - 0
There NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card continues to appear on the net with new customized variants offered by the best brands in the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©