Dish Dragon, an AI capable of indicating the best combinations of ingredients

There is no doubt that cooking is an art and even if we are not cooks, at some point we will have to cook to feed ourselves. As in any daily activity, there are those who enjoy it and do it very well and there are those who simply cannot bear the fact of cooking or eating what they prepared. In that sense, as we always say, technology is collaborating on all sides and this is no exception. Therefore, we will present you a solution that will show us combinations of ingredients.

Its name is Dish Dragon and it is a website with Artificial Intelligence capable of showing us the combinations we can make with the ingredient we enter.

Discover ingredient combinations with the help of Artificial Intelligence

The multiple uses of Artificial Intelligence are a true wonder and are fascinating for anyone. This means that just as we see it involved in scientific activities, it can also be present in our kitchen. An example of this is Dish Dragon, which can be very useful for anyone who is beginning to experiment with cooking.

This solution is completely free and its use is extremely simple, allowing us to obtain many answers to our questions about how to combine an ingredient. It should be noted that, to start using it, you will not have to go through registration processes, everything is a matter of entering and serving you.

When we enter the Dish Dragon website, we are immediately greeted by a text field to write the name of the ingredient whose combinations we want to know. As it is a website in English, the names of the ingredients must be in this language, so you could use Google translator to use it.

Once you enter the name of the ingredient, the site will take you to a new screen showing the least valued combinations and later, the recipes found with that ingredient. In this way, you can access many recipes that include your key ingredient, with multiple combinations.

If you want to eat something different today and don’t know what, try Dish Dragon’s AI suggestions.

To visit him, follow this link.

