Disintegrating Hsbc Would Accelerate Its Turn To Asia

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn has the right idea, but he’s going too slow. In 2021 it may be forced to accelerate its turn to the Asian business.

Like his predecessors, Quinn is freeing up capital to invest in Asia by cutting elsewhere, specifically in the US and investment banking in Europe. However, since the moment he took over, in August 2019, his stock is down a third; Standard Chartered’s has dropped a quarter. At a multiple of 0.7 times the expected tangible book value, HSBC is trading at a 16% discount to Citigroup; he was doing it with cousin when Quinn took the lead.

It is time to accelerate the strategy. Although HSBC is already cutting a third of its retail branches in the US, separating the entire unit would be cleaner. The division’s 17 billion euros in consumer loans imply a tangible book value of 1.3 billion, based on the capital typically owned by other retail banks in the country. Citigroup would be a logical buyer, if approved by regulators.

A more radical move would be to separate the commercial and retail unit in the UK. Local regulations mean that their 240 billion in deposits are effectively trapped in the country, where they mainly finance mortgages and business loans. Handing over shares of the company to investors would create an autonomous unit that could participate in a future banking concentration in the country. At the same tangible book value multiple as Lloyds, it would be worth € 12 billion.

Reversing the westward expansion of the 1980s and 1990s would focus investors’ attention on its operations in Asia, which in 2019 generated an adjusted ROTE of 15.8%. The region would then represent more than half of the risk-weighted assets, compared to two-fifths last June. Their valuation should improve: regional peers like DBS trade at a premium to tangible book value. Quinn’s turn to Asia needs a tug on the arm. The best way to achieve this is to cut it.

