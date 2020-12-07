DiskStation Manager 7.0 beta available to all users

Synology has presented the new version of its DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system during the celebration of its 2021 AND BEYOND virtual event. The new DiskStation Manager 7.0 has been completely redesigned and offers new functions in terms of storage, backup and access to the hybrid cloud in Synology NAS and data management systems.

DiskStation Manager 7.0 beta is available to all users

“The amount of data processed daily is constantly increasing. The evolution of artificial intelligence, the internet of things, telemedicine or data analysis demand greater capacity and performance from IT equipment, ”says Philip Wong, founder and CEO of Synology. “This has a huge impact on our lifestyle and the way we do business, generating a” data economy “in which data provides competitive advantages to companies”

“We have built DSM 7.0 on top of the previous versions of our main platform in order to address the main challenges in security, reliability and management that exist today. We design our solutions to serve both individuals and SMEs, large companies or data managers ”, says Wong. And he adds: “Our objective is that our users can focus on the use, analysis and management of data to generate value.”

Enhancements for all Synology drives

DSM 7.0 enhances all aspects of Synology’s operating system, from user interface and storage management, to cloud-compatible features such as large-scale device monitoring and on-demand storage. The top best include: