DiskUsage, the new feature of the Windows 10 console

Those of us who have been Windows users for years know that it is an operating system with somewhat slow improvements, but most of the time, safe. This is not to say that new functions are not constantly being added. An example of this can be seen in the PowerToys that frequently appear bringing new options. But, today we want to talk about a new functionality that targets the storage space on the hard drive.

Its name is DiskUsage and it is currently in the testing phase within the Microsoft Insider program.

Know in detail the space on your hard drive from the console

DiskUsage is a feature created for the purpose of providing fast, accurate and detailed information about hard drive storage. Considering that it is a crucial factor for the user experience, it is interesting to have a tool to know this data. In this way, DiskUsage is presented in the Windows command console and just by typing DiskUsage / we will obtain the instructions for use.

As we mentioned earlier, it is a feature in the testing phase and you can see how it works, as part of the Insider program.

Specifically, the tool is responsible for showing us the size of the folders on our hard drive. From here, the possibilities are multiple with options such as searching for directories of a specific size, listing a number of folders or bringing the heaviest ones from a storage unit or directory.

While the command console is not the favorite site of most users, DiskUsage is the first phase of a feature that can grow much more. Although it does not have a graphical interface at the moment, it is an excellent advance when it comes to a functional and simple storage management utility.

