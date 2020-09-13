Disney +, a highly anticipated party feature coming soon

After the appearance in a special button on the PlayStation 5 remote control, Disney + returns to be talked about because of the next arrival of a highly anticipated feature, which will expand the possibilities offered to people in terms of sharing.

In particular, according to what was reported by Engadget, Disney + has started the first tests of a feature called GroupWatch with some Canadian users. Put simply, the latter allows you to organize “virtual parties” to watch movies and TV series together. More precisely, the user can invite up to six friends to organize an activity of this type.

Following the first screenshots appeared on Reddit, which you can see at the bottom of the news, The Verge has confirmed the existence of the feature. As mentioned above, it appears to be accessible for the moment for some Canadian users only, but several international sources describe a possible imminent release globally. We’ll see: we have no further information regarding the timing of the release of this feature, even if the fact that the first screenshots have been leaked online bodes well.

For the rest, it must be said that this year more and more platforms are focusing on “virtual parties” to be played in several people. Let’s think, for example, of Twitch’s Watch Parties, as well as other third-party solutions that allow you to share watching movies and TV series.