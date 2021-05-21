Disney brings Groot to life with this adorable autonomous robot

We’ve already seen Boston Dynamics robots performing feats, dancing, and doing different jobs. And although they steal some smiles from us, it does not compare with the charm of the new Disney robot.

A robot that brings to life none other than Groot. Yes, your children are going to be fascinated with this new Disney project.

Disney shows a Groot robot that walks, and even dances

As TC mentions, this new robot is part of Disney Imagineering Research & Development’s Project Kiwi. Through this robotics platform they have worked for three years to develop this robot that can move and perform different movements.

The idea is that you can emulate different characters and superheroes. In this presentation, shared by Disney via TechCrunch, the robot can be seen in the charming role of Groot. The first part of the video shows a small summary of the progress in the last 3 years, but if you don’t want to lose the charm and see Groot, you can play it from 41 seconds.

As you can see in the video, it is not a robot that stays fixed or makes a few programmed movements, but rather it moves almost naturally while moving its arms and balancing its body. And if you look at it, all the details have been taken into account for the characterization of Groot, both in physical appearance, clothing and even in the expression of the eyes.

While the result is lovely and may steal a few smiles, there is a lot of work going into developing this robot to make it look natural and reproduce a number of established behaviors. It measures approximately 60 cm, has built-in speakers to interact with people and has a battery that gives about 45 minutes of autonomy.

Imagine this Groot or other robots representing different characters interacting with people at Disney theme parks as if they were real. That’s the idea behind this Walt Disney Imagineering project, which is still in progress.