Disney + increases its catalog: Star will arrive on February 23

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

One of the great problems of Disney +, is the little adult content that this alternative to Netflix, HBO or Amazon Prime Video offers. But it looks like the entertainment giant is going to change very soon. How? Adding the entire Star catalog to be able to stand up to its main competitors by offering much more adult films and series.

We had already heard rumors about this possibility of the company expanding its content catalog, but now it has been Disney + itself who has confirmed through its official Twitter account that all the content of Star will arrive on your platform.

The downside is that everything has a price, and never better said. More than anything because Disney + is going to increase the cost of subscribing to your service in exchange for significantly increasing the catalog available.

Star Joins Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic

Star logo Star

As Disney + has stated, now your catalog will be significantly expanded, especially that oriented to an adult audience. Another of Disney’s problems with its VOD platform has a lot to do with the movies and series available.

Having the most popular Disney movies at hand is a great factor to consider if there are children at home. But when it comes to viewing less familiar content, there are better alternatives to Disney +.

Until the next 23 of February, the date on which Star will be added to the Disney + catalog so that you have many adult content that exudes quality from each of its pores. Of course, as we have indicated, in exchange for increasing the subscription cost.

In this way, we go from 6.99 euros per month to 8.99 euros. And the annual version will also change, going from 69.99 euros per year to 89.99 euros. A very risky move, since many clients could consider a platform jump.

It remains to be seen how customers of Disney’s on-demand content platform react to this new move by the entertainment giant. More than anything because, although the arrival of new content is always a breath of fresh air, having to pay more can cause a leak.

And what happens to users who already have an annual subscription to the service? Well, until the term they have already paid ends they will not have to pay any extra in exchange for being able to access the new Disney + content.