Disney + is preparing to raise the price of its subscription, how much?

Disney + has already a year behind it, at least if we have the first launch of 2019 in the US and the Netherlands (and other countries), although in Spain we could not enjoy its content until last March. In all this time, it has become clear that the American platform is not Netflix, not even HBO or Prime Video, in terms of number of premieres.

Although news has arrived, The strong point of Disney + lies in the entire history of its own productions that have been released in cinemas and televisions for almost 80 years, so now they want to give a small swerve by substantially expanding all the universes in which they work. From Marvel to Star Wars, through recent purchases from Fox or added services that promise will have a place in the coming months.

A more expensive subscription

It was at a shareholders meeting held last Thursday where those responsible for Disney + have revealed that the price of the subscription will go up, at least in the US, a dollar more, going from the current 6.99 to 7.99. It is evident that when an announcement of this type occurs sooner or later it will end up reaching us, especially if we take into account the date chosen for it to come into force: March 2021.

The Mandalorian, from Disney +.

In that month, the first anniversary of the arrival of the service is celebrated in practically most of the countries that currently enjoy it, so it will also apply in those territories, which includes Spain. In our case, that increase will be two euros to 8.99 per month and 89.90 for the whole year. At the moment, there is no data on Movistar + customers who have the most complete TV package and who enjoy Disney + completely free.

It must be remembered that Disney is trying by all means not to lose subscribers now that those first twelve months of the annual plans are fulfilled, fighting a reputation for not having too much news per month. Hence the arrival on the 4th of “Mulan”, or the exclusive premiere on the 25th of “Soul”, a Pixar production that should have been released in theaters this year 2020. Be that as it may, in that same event They have known many plans to make series of their most popular franchises in the coming years: Star Wars, Marvel, Indiana Jones, Willow, Alien, etc., in addition to the arrival of another streaming service, Star, that we can enjoy within the own Disney +.