Disney Neo: a smartwatch with cameras, apps and permanent location

Disney already know that it touches every imaginable club and it was rare to see how that technology resisted. There is no smartphone from the company as such and, except for very limited editions (such as that of “The Avengers” with Samsung), no significant gadgets linked to the brand are remembered. And this Neo Smartwaych comes precisely to cover that small gap.

Is about a smart watch exclusively for children with some very interesting features. It will come from the hand of Vodafone thanks to a collaboration that will allow buyers of this watch to have permanent mobile connectivity thanks to the eSIMs that the operator sells. This way, a paired mobile phone is not required.

This fact is an advantage because that way we do not have to consider whether to give a phone to such young children that, surely, they have to be more aware of playing in the park than of a screen. Also, This mobile connectivity brings another enormous advantage that is to have our son permanently locatedWe will know if he is at school or on a field trip. And is that this smartwatch has GPS and everything: parents can follow it through their mobile phones.

Smart and with cameras

This Disney Neo Smartwatch has a 1.2-inch full-color screen, Snapdragon 2500W processor, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage internal to install apps and stuff. It also offers a call function that we can always control through an application that allows us to block any attempt to call unknown numbers or numbers not verified by parents and guardians.

The battery has a capacity of 470 mAh. And, according to the company, it offers a full day of autonomy without problems. Among the most outstanding functions, we have the camera, 5MP, personalized backgrounds with the main Disney characters (yes, there is Baby Yoda, now known as Grogu), and applications that, through challenges, rewards and trophies, invite children to do homework, sports, etc. You know, those things that they do not like to do at all, but that the same with the help of a device like this encourages them. In addition, the clock has alarm and calendar functions, to keep track of all classes and extracurricular activities.

Its launch date is not official but it will arrive in early 2021 within a promotion of the operator that will offer it as a device to which to add a multiSIM of a main line, essentially from one of the parents. Its price, too, is pending to be revealed.

