Disney Plus: how much movie and series downloads weigh on your cell phone

By Brian Adam
Are you a fan of Disney Plus? Well, it has conquered the hearts of several people in the world. Although in Latin America 2020 just arrived, there are several who have subscribed to access the classic and new content of the Mickey Mouse platform.

However, if you are one of the people who has paid for a month or a year, there are certain limits to be able to view all your content. Do you know how much the download of the chapters of your series or movies from Disney Plus On your cellphone?

Although many have no notion of this, you should know that if your smartphone has a very small space limit, such as 32 GB, then this is what you have to take into account immediately.

It should be noted that you can only download movies and series from Disney Plus If you are a subscriber, otherwise you will not even be able to access the content of the application.

HOW MUCH DOWNLOADS DISNEY PLUS FILMS AND SERIES WEIGH

According to the web xatakamovil indicates that there are a number of different weights in terms of the length of a Disney Plus series or movie. For this we leave you this table:

In this way you will be able to know how much the chapters of your series and Disney Plus movies weigh. (Photo: Disney +)
