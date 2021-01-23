Tech News

Disney Plus: How to fix app error 83

Do you have too many problems with error 83 in Disney Plus? Many people enjoy the classics, between movies and series, that the application has. Although most users have paid to access an annual plan, some have a recurring problem in the application.

Has it happened to you that when you start Disney + informs you that an error has occurred or that you cannot sync your account? It should be noted that this is a frequent error and there are several solutions so that the app can operate normally on your mobile device.

Remember that you should not download third-party applications, much less use false or unknown accounts in order to have all the original programs of the Mickey Mouse brand.

So let’s get to work to fix the annoying “error 83” in Disney Plus. Remember that this can only be done from the cell phone, you will not be able to execute the steps on the TV or on the computer.

Do you have Disney Plus on your cell phone? Know how much movies and series weigh if you download them. (Photo: Disney +)
HOW TO FIX DISNEY PLUS ERROR 83

  • The first thing you can do is try again after a few seconds. If your device throws you the famous “error 83”, then try to log in again in two minutes as sometimes the servers are busy and tend to take time to connect again.
  • Check that the app has not been crashed worldwide. To see if Disney Plus does not work worldwide, it is necessary to see Down Detector to certify if the problem is around the globe or only in your terminal.
  • If neither works, all you have to do is download the application DRM Info from Google Play. Once you have it, just open it and check the Security Level section. If you see L1 next to it, it means that it is only a connection problem. In case L2, L3 or another number appears, you must take into account that your cell phone is not compatible with Disney Plus.
