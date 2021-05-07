disney shows first images of new lightsaber

Disney has shown the first images of its new lightsaber: a Star Wars lightsaber that looks realistic without the need for a hard tube.

Star Wars owner Disney and other companies have been selling realistic looking lightsabers for years. However, this always concerns handles with a semi-transparent tube filled with LED lights that can sometimes be disconnected. This is realistic when the sword is ‘on’, but much less when the light is extinguished. Disney is now showing a lightsaber that extends and retracts as you’d expect from a lightsaber.

Tape measure with lights

The lightsaber will be shown publicly after Disney showed the sword in a private presentation in April . After that a patent came to the surface describing the operation of the sword. The lightsaber contains a kind of tape measure, covered with lights. The tape measure can pop out and be pulled back while the lights are on or off.

The result then looks like a lightsaber; a real lightsaber is next to impossible, according to scientists. Disney has not yet given further details about the lightsaber. For example, it is not known whether it is actually possible to duel with the sword, something that is possible with some existing toy versions of lightsabers. Disney already sells lightsabers in Disney World, which cost $ 200.

Hotel in a Star Wars atmosphere

The lightsaber is being presented by Disney as part of the upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel. That hotel is being built at Disney World in Florida, in addition to the Galaxy’s Edge park section . The intention is that the guests of that new hotel will be able to spend two days and nights in a Star Wars atmosphere without interruption.

The Star Wars themed hotel is attached to the park and guests can play roles in special attire that characters in the theme park react to during their stay. The hotel should open its doors in 2022.