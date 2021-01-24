Dissatisfaction with lack of Irish language signs on the north Glider

- Advertisement -

People in east Belfast have expressed dissatisfaction that the screen signage on the Glider transport service will only be in Irish when the Glider moves through the west of the city.

Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon has announced that the Irish language will soon be put on the screens in the west of the city but the Irish language community in east Belfast says it is a matter of balance and respect and there is no reason why the language should not be on the signs when the buses will be in east Belfast.

The Glider cross-city service has now been operating for two and a half years in west and east Belfast. On-screen signage is currently in English only – unlike the bus system where signage is bilingual in the west of the city.

The Minister for Infrastructure has announced that the Irish language will be placed on the screens of the Glider in the west of the city but will be in English only as soon as the Glider reaches the city center, and onwards through the east of the city.

Pilib Ó Ruanaí, Chief Executive of Iontaobhas na Gaelscolaíochta, said that it is silly and that there is a Gaelscoil in the east of the city and hundreds of Irish speakers live in the area. Pilib, who lives in east Belfast, said that the Minister for Infrastructure, Nicola Mallon, had made a bad decision that the Irish language would not be visible in the east of the city. It is a matter of respect and balance he says. He said that some assistants had given bad advice to Nicola Mallon, a woman who Ó Ruanaí said is fond of the Irish language.

The Department of Infrastructure is saying that the Irish language will be on the screens of the Glider in west Belfast as soon as possible.