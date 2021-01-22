Dissent in the Dáil over fluency in Irish and deadlines

- Advertisement -

Ten of the 308 proposed amendments to the Language Bill were discussed today but the Government has not yet adopted any of them.

Questions about deadlines and the meaning of ‘proficiency in Irish’ were the main topic of discussion among members of the. During their second session on the Language Bill in the Dáil today.

The Oireachtas Select Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht met again in the evening to take the next step in the bill.

After the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht refused to accept a number of amendments proposed by committee members this morning, dissatisfaction was again expressed later today because Minister of State Chambers was unwilling to accept other amendments proposed by committee members.

One related to deadlines in the bill and when the provisions of the act would come into force.

TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh, who proposed the amendment, and Independent TD Catherine Connolly were of the view that a deadline must be set for all provisions in the act to ensure that they are not put on the long finger.

The Minister of State did not accept the proposal and said that many of the amendments he had proposed had deadlines.

“I am proposing a deadline for some of my amendments and I think this proves the aspirations and aspirations of the Government to advance this Bill and its provisions. The Government is committed to strengthening and promoting the Irish language, ”said the Minister of State.

“It simply came to our notice then [an freasúra] slightly negative to those amendments. We are trying and we are doing our best to improve the Irish language. That’s why we’re here today. ”

However, Deputy Connolly did not accept what the Minister of State had to say.

She said that neither she nor the Irish language community had any confidence that this Government or any other Government would implement the objectives of the bill if they did not have clear deadlines.

“I am not a negative woman. If I were a negative woman, I would have gone home earlier today, ”said Deputy Connolly.

She said the Government was saying that people with Irish would be recruited to public bodies “sometime in the future”.

“There will be no Gaeltacht community left when we reach that goal,” she said. “Deadlines are needed and the pretense needs to end.”

Connolly said that this was “the only opportunity to make a difference to the Irish language”.

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív said that he agreed with the opposition that there was a danger that things would be put on the long finger if deadlines were not mentioned in the provisions of the bill.

Ó Cuív considered the issue of deadlines to be “central to this bill” and said that it was in the original act, which he introduced as Minister for the Gaeltacht in 2004.

Minister of State Chambers said he would look at the issue of goals between now and the next step.

Another amendment was being discussed on the meaning of ‘competence’ in the context of the Irish language in the Act.

Sinn Féin TDs, Éamon Ó Cuív and Aindrias Ó Muineacháin and Independent Deputy Catherine Connolly supported an amendment by Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson Aenguis Uí Snodaigh, which suggested that a standard should be B2 in the TEG exams. they would be counted as a worker in the state system who was competent in Irish

Ó Cuív said that the definition of competence was “at the heart of the bill”.

If it were not made very clear what was meant by ‘competence’, it would be stated in the future that 20% of new recruits to the public system would be Irish speakers “but the reality is that they would not speak Irish”, said Ó Cuív.

TD Catherine Connolly said this was the “most fundamental thing about the bill”.

Nevertheless, Minister of State Chambers was unwilling to accept the proposal, saying the bill would require “flexibility”.

He said that the standard of written Irish required, for example, for a person at a reception desk is not the same as someone working in the Department of the Gaeltacht or the Department of Education.

However, the Minister of State said he would be happy to return to the issue between now and the next stage of the bill, Report Stage.

Although Éamon Ó Cuív agreed with some of what the opposition TDs were saying, he did not agree with some of what was said about the language situation and was of the opinion that some people on the committee were too negative about it.

“The middle class is falling in love with the Irish language,” said Ó Cuív. He felt that the battle should not be lost as the language is still “alive and well”.

Ó Cuív said that it was an example of the positive attitude people have towards the language that the Dublin footballer Michael Dara McCauley announced in Irish this week that he was resigning.

Catherine Connolly claimed that it was “disingenuous” and “sloppy” for Éamon Ó Cuív to say that the committee members said that the Irish language was “dying”.

Connolly said that she only wanted to acknowledge that there was a language crisis in the Gaeltacht and that the pretense would end.

She said the Act had failed so far and only wanted stronger legislation to be introduced.

Meanwhile, the Gaeltacht Language Planning Officers issued a statement in the evening in which they asked the Government to include a direct provision in the language Act which would ensure that state services would be available in Irish in the Gaeltacht.

The language planning officers were referring to a story published on Tuairisc.ie about the 64 amendments approved by the Bills Office.

These amendments, some of which sought to ensure that state services were available in Irish in the Gaeltacht, were disallowed, as they would incur an additional cost or be related to the provisions of the bill.