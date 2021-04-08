- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The yet unannounced new drone from DJI, specific, the future “Air 2S “, It has been leaked in a series of images published by different American media. The footage comes after the drone appeared in an FCC record last month, suggesting that its launch may not be very far back in time.

The DJI Air 2S is expected to be an upgraded version of last year’s Mavic Air 2, with a improved camera and compatibility with new DJI accessories, like his glasses “V2 Goggles” and “Motion Controller”, we will tell you.

DJI Air 2S: this will be the brand’s new drone with an improved camera sensor

SW? pic.twitter.com/VtbHXoXDIx

– OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) April 5, 2021

Let’s start with the camera sensor. The new renders, as well as a teaser trailer shared earlier in the week via Twitter, show a drone with a 1-inch, 20-megapixel sensor. Although this is a lower resolution than the 48-megapixel, 1/2-inch sensor in the Mavic Air 2, its larger physical size should bring big performance advantages, especially in low light. The sensor has similar specs to what we saw on the Mavic 2 Pro, which offered a excellent image quality.

If the reports from these media are correct, the Air 2S should also work with the new glasses V2 and DJI’s motion controller, which launched alongside its FPV drone last month. Compatibility with the glasses would allow piloting the drone from a first person perspective, in addition to the normal flight through the application. The Air 2S is not expected to be capable of the type of aerobatic flight that can be achieved with the DJI FPV, but the goggles should provide a more immersive flight experience for those who want it.

Other minor changes include the loss of the “Mavic” brand in its name, and a update to version 4 of the ActiveTrack standard DJI, notes TechnikNews, that it should improve subject tracking during filming. It also supports DJI’s new, lower-latency OcuSync 3.0 standard. Although his battery has the same capacity, 3,500 mAh, the Air 2S appears to be slightly heavier than the Mavic Air 2 at 30 grams.

When will it be released? Its price?

Leaked images of DJI Air 2S TechnikNews

These leaks can only be that the presentation of this drone is very close. In summary, we can say that with everything filtered, a very complete new product is expected for a wide range of users. Now we can only resolve the question of its final price, which is expected to be around a price similar to that of the Mavic Air 2.

>