DJI Pocket 2 now on sale with better camera and stabilization system

If you want to obtain professional-looking results, the best you can do is buy a gimball, one of the many stabilizers that are sold on the market to attach to your smartphone, although it ends up being a hassle because we have to go around putting and removing the mobile one and again. Fortunately, there is a fully dedicated solution such as the one that the Chinese DJI have through their Pocket range that saves us headaches and accidental falls to the ground of our brand new phone.

And it is that if the previous DJI model, the Osmo Pocket, already had some really interesting elements, it was not until this second generation that those virtues have been significantly improved. This is the case of the camera, which goes from a resolution of 12MP to another of 64 which multiplies the number of pixels it can capture by a little more than four. With a maximum resolution of 4,000 × 3,000 pixels we go to another 9,216 × 6,912.

Better stabilization and more AI

But even if the sensor improves, what we are going to gain is greater image clarity, especially when recording videos, where it repeats both resolution and frame rate in all its modes. With this DJI Pocket 2 we can save all our memories with 4K resolution and at 24, 25, 30, 48, 50 and 60 frames per second, with a slow motion that only gives FullHD 1080p at 120 frames. By the way, HDR mode will only be operational for maximum resolutions of 2.7K, so UHD is ruled out.

In addition to that image quality, the DJI Pocket 2 offers a renewed stabilizer compared to the Osmo Pocket, thanks to the arrival of a three-axis stabilizer with ActiveTrack 3.0 that guarantees perfect tracking of any object, or camera movement, with hardly any vibrations. Whether on foot, by car, by bicycle or under water, the fluidity of the movement will give us the feeling of being on a traveling.

This DJI Pocket 2 has not only concerned itself with improving the image and its stabilization, but also the sound since for the first time in the range, we will have stereo audio recording through various microphones that are located on both sides of the device. In any case, if we want a more professional finish, we will have a wireless transmitter on the market that will allow us to record sound sources from a distance, which is much more comfortable than throwing a cable mic around the recording scene.

This DJI Pocket 2 also boasts an intelligent editor (AI), an 875 mAh battery. It will last about 140 minutes in operation and it takes just under an hour and a quarter to recharge. It is already on sale through the official website, in two different configurations: the basic one, which is priced at 369 euros, and the so-called “Pack for creators” that, for 509 euros, offers us accessories of all kinds to carry out practically professional filming sessions, with supports, microphones, straps, handles and additional lenses.