DMCA: Abusing this rule can have consequences

I’m not telling anything new if I say that the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) is one of the biggest embarrassments the record industry has given us, hand in hand with videography, other neighboring areas and, of course, the legal and political responsible for its approval. More than 20 years have passed since its approval and we are still discovering how it can be used in a tortuous way. Of course, its writing was left in the hands of industries terrified by what the Internet entailed, and who enjoyed an open bar to define that legal framework.

The latest examples of an illegitimate use of the DMCA are found in its use as a tool to censor uncomfortable content. I remember, a few weeks ago, having read that some police forces were beginning to play commercial music on their radios during some police actions … let’s say controversial. To what end? Well, if these actions are recorded and uploaded to the Internet, they can be reported and will have to be eliminated for violating the DMCA. If the agent who killed George Floyd had played commercial music on his radio while he felt his knee on Floyd’s neck, it is possible that the images that went around the world could not have been broadcast.

We came across other examples of misuse of the DMCA a few months ago, when we learned that both Netflix and the software company Proctorio had resorted to this law to end critical opinions. The first one so that the video inserts of its contents in critical tweets will not be shown and the second one so that messages that showed flaws in the source code of its supervision software for students will be eliminated. Some bugs that significantly affected the operation of its extension for Chrome, which caused it to have very bad ratings from students.

Erik Johnson, a security researcher and student at the University of Miami saw how three tweets that he had published and in which Proctorio’s source code was shown to demonstrate his problems, were eliminated by Twitter. Why? Because Proctorio requested its deletion to Twitter under the DMCA. Did the tweets conform to so-called fair use? Well, everything pointed to yes, but given the power of pressure granted by the DMCA, the messages were deleted in the first instance.

And what power is that? According to the DMCA, it is the holder of the rights who decides whether a use is fair or not. And you can imagine what Proctorio decided, right?

Hey @proctorio @artfulhacker How do you explain this?

You have strings referencing «A Proctorio agent will review and verify the test taker’s room scan»

and

“Live id check” All while still saying that professors are the only ones who can access recordings and look at students? – Erik Johnson (@ ejohnson99) September 8, 2020

Yes, what you are seeing above this text are the three deleted tweets, which after a review they were republished by Twitter, since it was evidenced that Johnson was not infringing copyright, and that Proctorio’s action was an abuse of the DMCA. And so much so that The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has decided to sue Proctorio, on behalf of Erik Johnson, for misuse of copyright law.

The complaint, which you can read here, argues that the abuse of the DMCA in notifications issued by Proctorio had a chilling effect on Johnson’s security investigation work, amid fears that “reporting your findings will lead to further harassment«.

“Copyright holders should be held liable when they falsely accuse their critics of copyright infringement, especially when the goal is simply to intimidate and undermine them.”Stated Cara Gagliano, an EFF lawyer. «We are asking the court for a declaratory judgment of no infringement to prevent further legal threats and removal attempts against Johnson for using code excerpts and screenshots to support his comments.«.

We will have to wait for justice to be pronounced, but a first setback to DMCA abuse would be excellent news, considering the abuses that are protected in this norm. Of course, in reality, it is time for the authorities to assume that this law is an error, and that they finally amend an error of more than 20 years, with a fairer norm that has not been drafted at the dictation of the Copyright.

And, as always in these cases, I reconfirm that I am not against the legitimate protection of copyright. My problem comes when a law is created by the industry, that it is responsible for part of its application, and who always does it in the most indecent way, vetoing uses that are contemplated in it without anyone doing anything about it. I hope that this first cause serves to open a gap.