Latest newsTop Stories

DNA test that predicts esophageal cancer years ago

By Brian Adam
0
7
With the help of Brett's cells, esophageal cancer can be identified many years ago. Photo: File
Dna Test That Predicts Esophageal Cancer Years Ago

Must Read

Tech News

There is a very rare medical condition that makes people’s faces “half loose”

Brian Adam - 0
A case study, published in the journal Current Biology, describes a very rare medical condition of a patient who makes the faces of the...
Read more
Tech News

Amazon: Up to 500 Euros discount on 65-inch and 55-inch LG OLED CX TVs with soundbar

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon's offer on the iPhone 11 Pro is joined by other interesting promotions offered by Jeff Bezos' online store. This time we move...
Read more
Android

OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: two new mid-range with 30W load and generous RAM

Brian Adam - 0
OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: two new mid-range with 30W load and generous RAM OPPO has just made its two new mid-range terminals official: The...
Read more
Android

Samsung presents the new Odyssey G5 QLED gaming monitor with Flicker-Free

Brian Adam - 0
More announcements from the Samsung front. After the presentation of The Terrace, the Korean giant has renewed the line of Odyssey gaming monitors, with...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With the help of Brett's cells, esophageal cancer can be identified many years ago. Photo: File

Cambridge: Cancer of the throat and esophagus (esophagus) is very painful and difficult to treat. But now Cambridge University scientists have developed a DNA test that could warn of throat cancer many years ago.

For this, it is important to first understand that where the esophagus opens into the stomach, abnormal cells start to form and this condition is called Bertus esophagus. Over time, these cells become cancerous and it is very difficult to identify and treat them throughout the process.

In this regard, the University of Cambridge and the European Institute of Bioinformatics (EBI) jointly examined 777 patients suffering from Bertus esophagus and compared them to hundreds of other healthy people. In this way, they examined the DNA and genetics of both groups in detail.

In light of this information, a statistical model was developed and tested on 76 patients. The model predicted cancer within two years in 66% of patients, which was fulfilled, while the remaining patients developed cancer eight years later.

Following this significant success, experts say that this will help in treatment, save lives and reduce the burden of biopsy and other tests by up to 50%.

According to Rebecca Fritz Gerald, head of research, early detection of cancer can not only prolong the life of patients but also help to eradicate the cancer. They found that patients with future throat or esophageal cancer had repeated sequences of the same sequence at specific locations in their DNA.

Thanks to this research published in Nature Medicine, we can find out how genetic tests can detect esophageal and esophageal cancer early. It should be noted that esophageal cancer is the fourth largest cancer in men which receives tribute every year.

Related Articles

Top Stories

Whale, who mourned her dead baby for 17 days, became a mother again

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: In the year 2018, the painful scenes of a whale and its baby had saddened the world. In it, a whale...
Read more
Community

India Health officer sexually assaulted woman who came to get Corona report

Brian Adam - 0
Kerala: In India, a 44-year-old woman who came to collect a corona test report was raped by a health officer. According to Indian media, a...
Read more
Latest news

Somalia A suicide car bomber killed five soldiers at a military base

Brian Adam - 0
Mogadishu: A suicide bomber struck a military base in Somalia, killing five soldiers and wounding one. A suicide bomber blew himself up in a...
Read more
Top Stories

Successful test flight of Chinese space shuttle

Brian Adam - 0
Beijing: After the United States and Russia, China has also built its own space shuttle, which successfully returned to Earth after spending two days...
Read more
Top Stories

The thief returned the valuable mobile phone to the owner as he did not understand the features

Brian Adam - 0
West Bengal: The person who stole the precious smartphone returned the phone to the owner saying that he could not use the phone. According to...
Read more
Top Stories

Melting carpets made by an Azerbaijani artist

Brian Adam - 0
Azerbaijan: An Azerbaijani artist has stunned the world with his unique carpet designs. His best creation is a carpet that looks perfect from...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©