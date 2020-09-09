Dna Test That Predicts Esophageal Cancer Years Ago

Cambridge: Cancer of the throat and esophagus (esophagus) is very painful and difficult to treat. But now Cambridge University scientists have developed a DNA test that could warn of throat cancer many years ago.

For this, it is important to first understand that where the esophagus opens into the stomach, abnormal cells start to form and this condition is called Bertus esophagus. Over time, these cells become cancerous and it is very difficult to identify and treat them throughout the process.

In this regard, the University of Cambridge and the European Institute of Bioinformatics (EBI) jointly examined 777 patients suffering from Bertus esophagus and compared them to hundreds of other healthy people. In this way, they examined the DNA and genetics of both groups in detail.

In light of this information, a statistical model was developed and tested on 76 patients. The model predicted cancer within two years in 66% of patients, which was fulfilled, while the remaining patients developed cancer eight years later.

Following this significant success, experts say that this will help in treatment, save lives and reduce the burden of biopsy and other tests by up to 50%.

According to Rebecca Fritz Gerald, head of research, early detection of cancer can not only prolong the life of patients but also help to eradicate the cancer. They found that patients with future throat or esophageal cancer had repeated sequences of the same sequence at specific locations in their DNA.

Thanks to this research published in Nature Medicine, we can find out how genetic tests can detect esophageal and esophageal cancer early. It should be noted that esophageal cancer is the fourth largest cancer in men which receives tribute every year.