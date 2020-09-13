DNS enhancements, PDF editing, and more – here’s what’s new with the Edge update on the Dev Channel

We are nearing the end of August and Microsoft’s updates continue, in this case referring to its brand new Chromium-based browser. The new Edge continues to improve in use thanks to the channels and trial versions that allow users to have access to the new functions that are arriving.

AND this is how the latest update comes to Edge within the Dev Channel, which bears the number 86.0.615.3 and which provides new features such as the improvement to edit PDF documents, the secure DNS function that allows users to use DNS by default over HTTPS (DoH), as well as the expected corrections of bugs and performance improvements.

New functions

Added the ability to use a pen to highlight PDF files.

A new setting has been added to use secure DNS.

Added the ability to get suggestions for Pinterest collections and export collections to Pinterest.

They have added the ability to sort items in a collection by name.

The Paste option has been added to the Collections menu.

Added support for creating a video replay of an issue when posting feedback.

Chromium Serial Guard default configuration management policy support enabled.

You now have support enabled for the Chromium Serial URL Request management policy.

Enabled support for Chromium’s Serial Blocked For Urls management policy.

Performance improvements

Fixed an issue where pop-ups such as Translation or Login would sometimes crash the browser when closed or dismissed.

Fixed a bug where opening certain links from the New Tab page in a new InPrivate window crashes the browser.

Addresses an issue where uninstalling a website installed as an app sometimes crashes the browser.

Fixed an issue where a hanging Edge would sometimes cause the entire device to crash.

Fixed an issue where Edge Insider channels cannot be uninstalled.

Fixed an issue where browsing data is not deleted when windows of a specific profile are closed (instead it is only deleted if all windows are closed) if the option to automatically delete is enabled and there are windows for another profile that remain open.

Behavior improvements

Fixed an issue where certain websites like Discord would not load.

Fixed an issue where websites installed as applications sometimes open in normal tabs rather than their own tabless windows.

Addresses an issue where usernames were incorrectly identified as non-username fields or vice versa in autocomplete suggestion pop-ups.

Fixes an issue on Mac where the video touch bar sometimes appears on pages without videos.

Fixed an issue where updating a page after it was translated prevented it from being translated again.

Fixed an issue where there is sometimes no dialog box confirming that the collation navigation mode is off.

Addresses an issue where clicking a link in a PDF that was supposed to move it to a different location in the PDF would not move it to the correct location.

Fixes an issue where the AutoComplete popup was sometimes not fully displayed.

Addresses an issue where Guest windows were sometimes incorrectly detected as InPrivate windows.

Fixed an issue where Read Out Loud would sometimes highlight incorrect words when reading PDF files.

Fixes an issue where exiting full screen would sometimes cause the tab strip to turn completely black.

Fixes an issue where certain icons were missing from the context menu, such as “Move tab to another window”.

Known bugs for this build

Mac users running OS 11 (Big Sur) preview may have issues with all versions of Edge, whether it crashes or won’t start to begin with. We have identified the issue and are working to resolve it prior to the official launch of Big Sur.

Users with certain hardware are seeing changes in scrolling behavior that are unintended. For example, pages scroll much faster than they used to. We are currently investigating.

Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. See https: //techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/articles/known-issue-adblock-causing-errors-on-youtube/mp/14 … for more details.

Some users still have an issue where all tabs and extensions crash immediately with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.

Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have the associated extension installed can sometimes see web pages like Gmail that do not load. This error is caused by the main Kaspersky software being out of date and therefore fixed by ensuring the latest version is installed.

Some users are seeing that favorites are duplicated after previous fixes in that area. The solution is to install the stable version of Edge and sign in with an account that has already signed in to Edge. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplication tool is available.

After an initial fix, some users still experience that Edge windows turn completely black. Opening the browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only seems to affect users with certain hardware and is more easily triggered by resizing an Edge window.

Some users see a "wobble" behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our work in progress to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior, so if this behavior is not desirable you can temporarily disable it by disabling edge: // flags / # edge -experimental-scrolling flag.

There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don't get any sound from Edge. In one case Edge is muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and turning it on fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.

Remember that this version already shows the improvements that have previously been tested in the Canary Channel. You can now download the new Edge at this link in any of the channels on the platforms where it is available. If you already have it installed, just go to preferences within the browser and check if you have any pending updates.