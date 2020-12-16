Do AirPods Max give you trouble? We show you how to fix them

- Advertisement -

Just a few days ago, from Apple they surprised with the launch of the AirPods Max, high-quality headphones that incorporate a headband-type design to travel the entire head in the most comfortable way, exerting the exact pressure and offering thanks to it the best possible user experience. Little by little, the first users who decided to make the purchase of these helmets will receive them, and in principle they should work correctly, but It is possible that at one point they will give you a problem.

Specific, we are going to show you how you can restore them, both in the case of specific problems and, for example, those related to connection to device, as if it were other types of problems mainly related to software, such as not heard in the right way or similar.

How to restore AirPods Max if you have a problem

As we mentioned, Despite not being usual on certain occasions, AirPods Max can cause problems. Taking into account that the data they store is not too much, it would be better to start by restoring it to see if the problem can be solved in this way.

To do this, you must first make sure your AirPods Max have an acceptable battery level. That is why, in case of doubt, it is advisable to connect them to try to charge them. Once this has been verified, to perform the reset, you should press the two buttons on the right earbud simultaneously for a few seconds, specifically until the LED indicator begins to perform a flashing orange.