Do electric cars really use renewable energy?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In an attempt to decrease the carbon footprint caused by fossil fuel vehicles, many individuals and organizations have opted for cleaner alternatives. Specifically, for electric cars, which are friendly to the environment. However, a new study published in the journal Nature points out “that only a very low percentage of charging stations are powered by renewable energy.”

That means that the energy they use to charge electric vehicles is not really clean, therefore, they continue to fuel the greenhouse effect. Of course, their impact is still less than that of fossil fuel cars. However, if it were fed with renewable energy, its effect on the environment would be reduced by half. About, the director of Sustainability of the Swedish automotive brand Polestar, Fredrika Klarén expressed:

“Since the type of charging drastically impacts the lifetime carbon footprint of an electric vehicle, the industry must lead the way, guiding consumers on how they can impact this footprint when charging their electric vehicle. They should be able to accelerate change. “

1 in 5 cars in Sweden uses totally clean energy

As Klarén comments, the industry must lead consumers to change. As does Sweden, where “one in five new cars” uses totally clean energy. Similarly, he adds that consolidating this infrastructure requires time and dedication, but that “as a consumer, you can be pretty sure that you are charging with renewable electricity.”

What stands out here is the cost that suppliers can ask for that clean energy. Even the “transparency” that auto companies offer. In this regard, Polestar points out that only 25% of consumers trust these companies.

It is understood that infrastructure has a high cost, but they must seek a balance that benefits both parties, since the objective is the same: to guarantee the sustainability of our planet.

Read also:

Netflix plans to reach zero carbon by 2022

.