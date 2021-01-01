MobileAndroidTech NewsXiaomi

Do not update the Xiaomi Mi A3 to Android 11: A serious failure leaves it useless

By Abraham
Xiaomi has surprised Mi A3 users by releasing a stable Android 11 update a few hours ago without a prior beta program. Apparently this update appears to have a serious problem that causes it to lock the phone and become a “brick” with no possibility of backing down. As soon as users have started updating, they have suffered from this issue and shared it on forums and social media. A thread called “A11 has turned our Mi A3 into a brick” on the MIUI global forum is starting to get populated with bad user experiences. “My phone also became a brick. Not even the power button works, ”says a forum member. «Same as my Mi A3, which is locked. Thank you Xiaomi for this New Year’s gift, »writes another. In the Mi forum in Spanish we can also read a user who has updated without success. «I already have it useless. Let’s see what solution they give, »writes @ 1552755425cidaco. Xiaomi has published a warning message in the Mi Community of Telegram asking Mi A3 users not to update to Android 11 if the OTA reaches their device. Hello my fans! Announcement for Mi A3 users. If you get an Android 11 update, ignore it for a while (don’t update). Some people reported that after updating Android 11 device crashed and did not start, so kindly wait to fix it. Thanks for understanding. The OTA is 1.40GB in size and the changelog mentions four new highlights: improved notifications, chat bubbles, better permission management, and a better Do Not Disturb mode.

 

