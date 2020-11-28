Do roll-up phones represent a technological advance?

Today technology covers us, we often see how products are launched on the market that at first glance do not seem to have a clear objective. This is where we place roll-up smartphones, do they really represent a technological advance? In this article we will analyze it.

But before that, we will mention folding devices. Equipment that you can either use as a standard smartphone or transform into a tablet. Its behavior is similar to a book, since you can open and close it. Why do we mention them? Because they represent the beginning of expandable phones.

Although this modality seems to be the latest in technology, as far as design is concerned, the reality is that it is not. Why? Because a new, much more innovative proposal is added to this market, flexible mobile devices.

Phones that can be rolled up like a curtain

Yes, as you read, phones that can be stretched, bent and even screwed. Imagine that you are in your office and you want to raise the blinds. What do you do? You pull a string and it coils, right? We could say that this is how a roll-up phone is cut. A device that will have the ability to collect and expand according to our needs.

For now, this proposal sounds a bit far-fetched. However, there has been much speculation about companies that develop models with these characteristics. Among them, LG, TCL, Opp, and even the Korean giant Samsung. Well the popular expression says, “if the river sounds it is because it brings stones”, which leads us to think that it is very likely that this information is true.

Even recently LetsGoDigitial, in partnership with Concept Creator, posted a render of what the new Samsung roll-up smartphone could be like. A new phone with the capacity to triple the size of its screen and become a tablet. In fact, they highlight that it could expand its size from 6 inches to 8 inches. It certainly sounds fabulous.

So far, the only company that has claimed to be working on a rollable smartphone has been LG, however, it has handled the information with proof. Why do you think it hasn’t been released? It is very likely that it is because they have not found a way to solve the “problem” that other companies present, achieve adequate resistance and that they are not damaged so easily.

Now, rather than expanding, what is the true utility of these devices? Are they created to help the public or is it a mere whim?

Let’s explore the first option. A mobile created to help us, to make our lives easier. As I would do it? First it looks like a dual-use phone, it would suit our needs. If we want to use it as a smartphone we do it, if on the contrary we want a bigger screen, we simply stretch them.

Roller phones designed for professionals

What can we do with a bigger screen? Many things, from turning it into a tablet to perform more professional activities such as designing, working with office applications that we find in the cloud, or even playing more comfortably. In short, it could become that much-needed business tool.

What other advantages does this device offer? Being a small device with the ability to be easily extended, you could carry it in your pocket. Based on this, it could be said that rollable phones represent the next generation of mobile devices.

So that you judge by your own means, I ask you this question, what device are you using to read this note? A smartphone? Would you like to have a device that can be expanded and allow you a better reading? Your answer is most likely yes.

If you stop for a moment to analyze, you may realize that little by little we have transferred our own computer activities to smaller devices such as a large screen smartphone or simply a tablet. However, portability is still what we seek the most, and that is what makes these future phones a very attractive proposition.

We can even infer that by 2025, our current phones will look like technological dinosaurs, outdated devices. Perhaps, we will not laugh at current models, as we surely do when looking at images of old physical keypad phones. Do you remember them?

Returning to the issue of portability, having a phone with the ability to fold is quite advantageous. A phone that adapts to the space that we want to give it between our things, is something we need.

Not only the screen must be bent, but all the components of the roll-up phone

So far this sounds good, but is it really possible? If the manufacturers manage that not only the screens can be bent, but that all their components do, then we would be in front of the most spectacular smartphones in the world. Devices that would make life easier for us even more than they do so far.

How would mobile phone companies build a 100% flexible phone? We are not electronic, nor have we worked in a company with these characteristics. But, we are connoisseurs of the subject and so far the technology that sounds the most to achieve flexibility in rollable phones is the OLED.

To this technology is added graphene, a fairly light and strong material, which combined with OLED can help with this task. What’s more, this is the perfect combination to reach roll-up screens and achieve great technological advances, according to experts.

And the negative part of this proposal?

As is well known, technology is growing rapidly. The companies that compete in this field do not want to be left behind. They do their best to stay ahead. They may not be successful with these devices, but they are able to bring them to market by keeping their pride and showing the world that they can develop these types of phones.

Another factor that comes into play is price. How much could a roll-up phone cost? Judging by the price of current folding phones, for example the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 that exceeds 2,000 dollars. It is clear that these could have a higher cost. Would you be willing to pay for it?

At the moment, this is what we can contribute on the roll-up telephones and their proposal to become a technological breakthrough. And to you, what has appeared to you? Roller phones represent the future? Let us know your opinion in the comments.

