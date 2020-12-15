Do team apps like Slack or Facebook Workplace really make employees more efficient?

- Advertisement -

Team apps like Slack and Facebook Workplace should make it easy for employees to communicate with one another. The aim behind this is to increase work efficiency. But does it really work – and: what is important for successful communication?

Slack and Facebook Workplace are only tools that are available to us. How we use them efficiently ourselves is what matters.

Basically, being able to exchange ideas with colleagues via chat is of course worth gold. Otherwise it would either be very difficult or not work at all for several employees to work together at different locations.

After all, communication is essential in professional life too. If we cannot communicate with one another, even the best ideas, concepts and employees will not help us.

Team apps connect us with each other – all over the world

We at BASIC thinking have been using Slack for years. Since we all sit in different places – in Germany and in the USA – and work from home, we depend on a fast communication platform.

Of course we could all talk to each other on the phone. But you probably also know how stressful synchronous communication can be at work. One call can bring you out of your concentrated state and destroy all workflow.

That is why we use asynchronous communication via Slack in many cases. Of course, the instant messenger sometimes triggers you to reply immediately. The point is that we usually don’t expect our colleagues to do it, so there’s no pressure. Of course there are exceptions.

Efficiency in a small team

We also enjoy the advantage of working in a small team. That means: We don’t have five meetings a day with 15 different colleagues with whom we have to be in constant contact.

Team apps can be a disadvantage for large groups if they do not create clear rules and structures for communication. When the news comes in constantly, stress eventually arises. And we want to avoid that as much as possible.

The decisive factor for efficiency and productivity is therefore the size of the team with which you communicate via Slack or Facebook Workplace. The smaller your team, the easier it is to communicate in team apps.

Don’t get distracted by team apps

But that’s not all you should definitely pay attention to. A study in Journal of the Association for Consumer Research has shown in 2018 that your cognitive abilities are reduced if you only have a smartphone next to you.

The mere presence of your device can deprive you of your best possible work experience. Now imagine what you would do if a text message arrives on your smartphone or computer every few minutes.

In both cases our curiosity is aroused. When the smartphone is with us, we tend to quickly check the social networks – just to see what has happened in the past ten minutes.

Team apps have a similar effect. Of course, we want to know right away what our colleagues have written or specifically want from us. But this only brings us out of the workflow.

So it is important to be disciplined and to find out how you can best deal with Slack and Co. personally.