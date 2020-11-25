Do Twitter Fleets annoy you? Silence them in this simple way

Released this week, Twitter Fleets gives you the ability to use and interact with Twitter in a whole new way, at the right time. Fleets allow you to share momentary or transitory ideas, which after 24 hours will disappear from view. You can instantly share opinions with your followers, without public reactions.

Fleets the alternative that Twitter has created to try to compete with Instagram Stories, WhatsApp Status or the forgotten Snapchat app. If you don’t like them, you can deactivate them, although not in an “official” way.

Is it possible to silence the Fleets?

One option demanded by users is always to silence certain users, and this has also been done by the platform with its new function. It is a function that allows you to remove Fleets from an account without unfollowing or blocking that account. Muted accounts will not know you have muted them, and you can stop silencing them anytime.

Twiiter Fleets: Mute function Twiiter

How to mute Twitter Fleets

You don’t like fleets or do you have a contact you wouldn’t want to see their ‘Twitter stories’ from? In the browser version of Twitter you have no problems, since the Fleets are only available as a function for the Android and iOS Twitter application. And if you want to silence them on your mobile, here’s how:

At the top of the timeline, find the Fleets line

Hold down on the fleet of the contact you want to mute

Two options will open: Mute the user or view their Profile. Choose the first

Two other options will appear: Mute only Fleets, or mute Fleets and Tweets for that user. Choose the one you want.

Some important points you should know

Muted accounts can follow you and you can follow silenced accounts. By silencing an account, you will not unfollow it.

Fweets from a muted account (posted before the account was muted) will be removed from your startup timeline.

When you tap or click a conversation, the responses from the muted accounts will be visible.

Is it possible to mute all fleets on Twitter?

The short answer is no. The social network does not have a switch that allows you to turn off your stories and considering that there is no other social network that has a similar function, it is unlikely that it will add it in the future (especially if it turns out to be a really popular function).