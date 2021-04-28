Do we finally have the technology to uncover the secrets of the giant squid?

Despite how popular the giant squid (or “kraken”) is in the mythology of many cultures, we really know little about it, because our technology has not allowed us to study it enough. Now, this could change thanks to a recent investigation that reveals the steps that science must follow if it wants to capture these colossi on camera.

The study that reveals these valuable secrets was published in Deep Sea Research Part I: Oceanographic Research Papers recently. Behind its realization were researchers Nathan J. Robinson, Sönke Johnsen, Annabelle Brooks, Lee Frey, Heather Judkins, Michael Vecchione and Edith Widder.

Giant squid: as big as it is shy

As an irony of nature, the giant squid Architeuthis dux – despite being so famous in mythology, literature and film – are camera shy. Because of this, for decades there have been attempts in vain to capture images of the giant squid with different and increasingly elaborate creations of technology.

To date, only one of these has taken effect and has been under the management of Dr. Widder of the Ocean Conservation and Research Association. The also lead author of the study is, for now, the only scientist who has succeeded in capturing images of the giant squid in its natural habitat. That is, more than 400 meters below sea level.

All because, despite its large size – which can reach up to 14 meters long – the giant squid knows how to evade our technology. As a consequence, in most cases it moves away before our probes or submarines can even detect its presence.

Clearly, this is no longer a problem for Widder or his team. To explain why, they decided to make the aforementioned publication in which they reveal their secrets to be able to approach and photograph the giant squid.

How should the technology be designed to photograph a giant squid?

Basically, Widder emphasizes that we should consider two vital points: 1) how to avoid being detected by the giant squid and 2) how to convince it to come closer to the camera. Specialized technology designed by Widder and his team addresses these two pillars, allowing them to obtain unprecedented images of the giant squid deep in the ocean.

To address the first point, they decided to change the bright white lights typical of deep exploration machines to red ones. Giant squid are known to be unable to see red light, so the equipment is technically “invisible to them.”

Also, the second point was solved with a prototype that was named E-Jelly. This simple lure mimics the natural bioluminescence typical of marine creatures that are often made into snacks by giant squid. In this way, the idea of ​​obtaining a “prey” attracts the colossi from the deep enough to be able to record and photograph them.

If new generations of marine exploration technology embrace these two concepts, studying the giant squid could no longer be an impossible challenge.

