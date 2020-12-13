Do you have a new Xiaomi? Mi Mover will help you with data migration

Previously, when we launched a new team, we had a lot of work ahead of us with data migration. This is something that was made easier thanks to the Google service that just by logging in brings our contacts and even applications to the new team. However, there is still pending data and if your new device is Xiaomi, this app will interest you.

Its name is Mi Mover and its function is to facilitate the transfer of data from your old device to a new Xiaomi.

A simple data migration to your new Xiaomi

Mi Mover is an application that was previously only available to work between Xiaomi devices. In this way, if you were launching a new equipment of the brand, you could transfer all your data easily. But at this time its support has been expanded and now you can use it to take the data of a device of any brand to a new Xiaomi.

Although Google handles contacts and apps, our teams are full of photos, videos, and documents. The idea of ​​Mi Mover is to help us migrate all this data to the new team without generating too much work.

To achieve this, the application has full access to the data on your device and you will only have to define the type of information you want to send. Then we have the final point that makes this application attractive and that is that data migration is wireless. This means that it uses the WiFi network to transfer them without using the mobile data network.

Once you have selected the files you want to transfer, you will have to pair the devices by connecting them to the same network. The rest will be the work of the application and is nothing more than transferring the data to the new computer.

It is important to note that the application is only functional between Xiaomi devices or if you send the data from a device of another brand to Xiaomi. If you have to transfer your data to a new smartphone from the Chinese company, do not hesitate to try Mi Mover.

For get It, follow this link.

