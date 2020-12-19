Do you have a personal project underway? Style it up with Artify Illustrations

- Advertisement -

When it comes to styling the graphics of a project, illustrations represent one of the best options. However, generating them is not a matter that anyone could do and this makes them reserved for those who can afford them. Despite this, there are many resource banks where we can find this type of material at no cost.

In that sense, we want to present you a website where you can not only get illustrations, but you can also customize them before downloading them. Its name is Artify Illustrations.

Free illustrations for personal projects

Considering the high value of illustrations, it can be difficult to find quality material at no cost. However, it is not impossible and we can even find material with these characteristics subject to certain conditions. This is the case with Artify Illustrations where you will have the possibility of obtaining quality illustrations at no cost, but only for personal projects. This means that, if you are in the middle of a project that you plan to monetize, you will not be able to use them.

In addition, it should be noted that the use of these illustrations in your personal projects will also merit mentioning the website in the credits. However, this is not something that generates too much work compared to what we are getting in return.

When you enter the Artify Illuistrations website you are greeted with a search bar to find illustrations based on a keyword. But if you scroll down a bit you will find the beginning of the gallery of images available. If you click on any of them, a pop-up window with the download button will be displayed.

But if you click on the “Editor” option at the top of the screen, you can access the area to modify the illustrations. On the right side you will have a bar with the option “Illustrations” that will display all of them and it will be a matter of selecting them to start working.

Thus, you will have the possibility of obtaining illustrations without paying and also adjusted to your needs. You just have to remember to mention Artify Illustrations in the credits of your work and that’s it.

To prove it, follow this link.

.