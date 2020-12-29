Do you have a subscription that you no longer use? So you can get some of your money back

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In our days we can find hundreds of subscription services on the internet and of all kinds. Many of these services are purchased with annual plans that usually represent substantial savings on investment. However, there is a situation that is rarely talked about and that is when we acquire one of these subscriptions, but we do not use it anymore. Therefore, we want to present you a couple of services that will help you sell that subscription that you no longer use or buy one at a lower price.

Their names are Flipp and Unloved and they represent an excellent alternative both to acquire subscriptions at a good price, as well as to get some of our money back.

So you can sell your subscription and get some money back

Perhaps it has happened to you that you purchased a VPN service for some activity, you paid for the annual plan and you no longer use it for any reason. Actually these circumstances can occur with any type of service and the ideal is to use it or give it to someone who uses it. However, we would be losing a lot of money from the payment we made to acquire it and this is where Flipp comes into play.

This website will allow you to post the announcement of the subscription you have, also showing its expiration date. If there is someone interested in obtaining it, the platform will keep 20% of the amount and you will receive the rest.

For its part, the Unloved service represents the market you should visit if you are not looking to sell a subscription, but to buy it. Here you will find dozens of alternatives at a lower price than the full subscription and with detailed information about its expiration date. It is especially useful if we have determined the time in which we will use the service, in this way, instead of paying a full year we can search Unloved for one with the expiration time we need.

These two services are very interesting initiatives that are worth trying, since they represent a market for legal subscriptions but much cheaper. Likewise, it allows those users who no longer use them to recover a little money.

To visit Flipp, follow this link.

To go to Unloved, follow this link.

.