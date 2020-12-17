Do you have an Amazon Echo Show? You can now watch Netflix with him

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Amazon company announced the new version of its smart screens Echo Show, which among other things had as one of its great innovations the inclusion of a rotating base (in addition to improving use options such as image and sound quality). Well, at that time it was also reported that in a short time compatibility with more streaming video platforms would also arrive, and that moment has already arrived.

Specifically, what has been confirmed is that in the accessories we are talking about manufactured by the well-known online store, you can already enjoy the contents of the streaming video service Netflix, which is the most widely used globally and, therefore, is an option that will be very useful for many users who have an account (regardless of the type of account). The fact is that this possibility is added to the existing one with Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

A compatibility that is very wide

It is possible that you are one of those who have one of these smart screens, and you wonder if in the model you use you can enjoy the series and movies that are currently on Netflix. And, the truth is that the step taken by Amazon is really good, since practically all models from the Echo Show range offer compatibility when it comes to enjoying content in the place where you have placed the accessory. There is only one exception: the Echo Spot. And this makes sense, and that the dimensions of its screen are so small that it does not make much sense to use it for this.

Amazon

A use that is very simple, thanks to the voice

The truth is that simply by using Amazon’s own voice assistant you can access the contents of the Netflix platform, so the convenience is excellent. So simply by saying “Alexa, open Netflix” the service database is accessed and you can choose what you want to see at that time. By the way, you may have a problem if you have registered options such as the use of Prime Video, so the aforementioned does not work, you can try “Alexa, open a video at home”. Obviously, you have to link your Netflix account with the smart screen.

The fact is that this new functionality increases the options for using the Echo Show and, for many, it can be a clear purchase reason if you are one of those who have the screen on your bedside table.