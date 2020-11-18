Do you have an Android mobile? Make it safer with these tricks

The smartphones they are more and more expensive, they contain more and more personal information, multimedia files and documents of their own, and almost everyone needs one. Smartphones have gone from being an accessory to communicate to a supercomputer that goes into your pocket, either for the value of the device itself or for the files it contains, it is always good to check that they cannot access it by security under a few lows.

Do you know what you can do to protect it? In this article we are going to give you a series of tricks to have a more secure mobile.

In summary, key points

There are a number of tips essential minimums that you should follow whatever your smartphone is, it may already be the top of the brand such, or the cheapest Chinese. If you want at least your mobile to have one basic security, These are the key points:

Google

Encryption and backups

ALWAYS update

Block apps with personal content

PIN, pattern, face or your fingerprint

Everyone has valuable content on their smartphone. As a first tricks we show you the possibility of encrypting the phone. Since Settings> Security> Encryption and credentials.

It never hurts to make backup copies from time to time. Google on Android makes it very easy for you through Google Drive. This option is configured in: Settings> System> Backup.

ALWAYS, ALWAYS, write it down wherever you can in your mind, it is always essential to keep your Android phone updated. How many people are there who have never entered the application store to hit the “Update all” button out of sheer neglect, it is a very important step to keep the security barriers of your apps and operating system up to date.

You can check it from Settings> System> Updates. For apps go to Google Play from time to time to check on My apps and games> Update all.

Google already in its own system has security measures in the most recent versions of Android, such as Google Play Protect, which analyzes installed applications to see if they are safe.

It is possible to put a security barrier in the most important applications in a personalized way, for example in WhatsApp or in the gallery. Some apps include this option in their settings (WhatsApp). If not, there are blocking apps like LimaxLock, AppLock or Lock: AppLock they will help you protect them.

This could be classified as the “lifeguard”, it is the first safety barrier that must be activated on a smartphone using a PIN, a pattern or your fingerprint.

In Settings> Security> Screen lock you will find all the available options. The lock will prevent anyone from accessing your phone if you forget it at the restaurant where you ate, for example.