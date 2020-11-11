Do you have an electric scooter? This is how the new DGT rules affect you

The Government through a decree law has agreed this Tuesday to establish new traffic regulations in its plan to lower the figures of accidents on roads and in cities, with measures that aim to protect the most vulnerable users (motorists, cyclists and pedestrians) and that are based on reducing speed and punishing mobile phone use even more. They have decided to toughen the circulation measures, where from now on scooters are also included.

One of the most striking novelties has been to regulate the use of the so-called Personal Mobility Vehicles (VPM), among which we find the widespread electric scooters that generate so many doubts in our cities in terms of traffic regulations. .

Now it will be mandatory with a certificate of circulation

During the presentation of these new measures, Minister Marlaska has argued that, with this change in the regulations, scooters “are subject to the general traffic regulations, so it obliges them to respect the rules like other vehicles. At the moment no more details have been released, such as “who will issue it”, “what it will consist of”, if it will be necessary to carry out some type of test or what will be the minimum age to circulate.

Pixabay

In the same way, users of this type of vehicle must comply with all traffic regulations as the rest, take breathalyzer tests, do not use headphones, etc.- and its circulation on interurban roads, crossings, highways and highways that pass within the town or in urban tunnels is also prohibited. As well as the prohibition to circulate on sidewalks and pedestrian areas. It is not yet clear if they will be able to continue using the bike lane in the cities that is covered by municipal ordinances. What does seem like much more is certain is that they will not be able to park on the sidewalks.

Also, to be able to circulate, must have the corresponding certificate of circulation that certifies that they comply with the technical requirements contemplated in the manual of characteristics that will be approved by means of a resolution of the General Director of Traffic.

Until in the next few days all these measures are not collected by the BOE we will not know all those details, as well as the deadlines for its entry into force and possible modifications.

Municipalities celebrate these new measures

Currently, those responsible for legislating the rules of electric scooters and similar circulating they were the different municipalities under the protection of a series of recommendations from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

Most municipalities agreed on many ways, such as limiting the maximum speed of these VMPs to 25 km / h by construction or prohibiting their use under the influence of alcohol, drugs or using headphones, not in many others, generating great confusion among ordinary citizens.