Home Tech News How to? Do you have an iPhone SE 2020? This is how it...

Do you have an iPhone SE 2020? This is how it turns on and off.

By
Brian Adam
-
0
0
Nuevo Iphone Se 5g.jpg
Nuevo Iphone Se 5g.jpg

If you just bought an iPhone SE 2020, by the way a very good choice, there are things you should know about this terminal. One of the things that we must begin to master is the way to turn the terminal on and off. In this model the way to do it is really easy. It is appreciated, especially considering the sequence to be done on an iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max, for example.

With a single button you can turn the iPhone SE 2020 on and off.

You may have just arrived in the Apple world and you have done it through the front door by acquiring one of the most compensated models of the company. The iPhone SE 2020 is characterized by being a mid-range with the soul of Pro. Certain features are not up to par with its older brothers, but if you want a good, nice, cheap terminal that meets Apple’s privacy and lasts as Pro model, you have found the right one.

One of the first tasks you should do with your new phone is learning how to turn it on and off. Do not think that it is a trivial subject. The other day an acquaintance asked me how his iPhone 11 Pro turned off. With the iPhone SE 2020 we have returned to the beginning and that is appreciated.

All we have to do is press the power button on the right side until the iPhone shows us two options:

.- Turn off device

.- Emergency call.

Slide the switch that says “Turn off device” and the iPhone will turn off completely. To turn it on, press and hold the same button until you see the apple icon. There you can release until it asks for the PIN of the phone and the SIM, if you have configured them in settings.

If you want to restart the device for other reasons or you want to reset the settings, You must do it from the Settings menu or from iTunes. Choosing the option you want to do.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Best Apps To Take Care Of Nature.jpg

The best apps to take care of nature

Tech News
This Xiaomi air analyzer is perfect for Covid-19

This Xiaomi air analyzer is perfect for Covid-19

Smart Gadgets
Hey.jpg

The HEY mail app will now support multiple accounts

Apps

NO COMMENTS

You must log in to post a comment.

2020 - webeenow.com.