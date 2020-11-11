Do you have an iPhone SE 2020? This is how it turns on and off.

If you just bought an iPhone SE 2020, by the way a very good choice, there are things you should know about this terminal. One of the things that we must begin to master is the way to turn the terminal on and off. In this model the way to do it is really easy. It is appreciated, especially considering the sequence to be done on an iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max, for example.

With a single button you can turn the iPhone SE 2020 on and off.

You may have just arrived in the Apple world and you have done it through the front door by acquiring one of the most compensated models of the company. The iPhone SE 2020 is characterized by being a mid-range with the soul of Pro. Certain features are not up to par with its older brothers, but if you want a good, nice, cheap terminal that meets Apple’s privacy and lasts as Pro model, you have found the right one.

One of the first tasks you should do with your new phone is learning how to turn it on and off. Do not think that it is a trivial subject. The other day an acquaintance asked me how his iPhone 11 Pro turned off. With the iPhone SE 2020 we have returned to the beginning and that is appreciated.

All we have to do is press the power button on the right side until the iPhone shows us two options:

.- Turn off device

.- Emergency call.