Do you have documents with valuable information? You can earn money with them at Only Sheets

In the past, adventurers used to go all over the world looking for gold, but today, gold is information. We live in an age where data represents money and large companies have made it clear with our own information. But if we go to simpler dimensions, many people create databases with legitimate and above all valuable information. Therefore, we want to present you a service that will allow you to sell access to these documents with data that other people may need.

Its name is Only Sheets and it is a kind of store where you can upload your databases and documents to obtain income.

Do you have valuable research? You can sell access to those documents

Imagine a situation where we create a database of free resource banks on the internet. This can represent a gigantic archive and hours of research on the web. Now suppose you sell it to someone who needs it for a certain amount of money. The person who has purchased the document now has the ability to upload it to any site and distribute it for free.

This means that the work and time dedicated to creating the database has not brought us many benefits. To avoid this, the Only Sheets service appears, where we can upload the documents and sell the access. This prevents any user from being able to reproduce and disseminate it by any means.

The Only Sheets mechanism is based on Google Docs and is simply to upload a file and define the access levels we want to sell and their price. Whoever wants to buy will make the requested payment and you will be able to view all the information according to the permission granted. In this way, you can take advantage of databases, research and any project with valuable data of your own.

To visit Only Sheets, follow this link.

