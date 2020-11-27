Do you have Dropbox? How to manage your passwords with its official ‘app’

Password managers have become a more than useful tool to keep a reminder of all those websites and services in which we have a registered user. The problem is that many users do not trust some of these apps just in case at some point they get to look too much and gossip about how we connect to Netflix, Amazon, etc.

So the normal thing is to look for official, verified solutions, such as those offered by Google through Chrome, or Apple with a wallet that we can carry from one device to another thanks to iCloud syncing. Dropbox, for its part, is another one that has decided to launch its own manager, which is in the form of an independent application on both iOS and Android, and that in the web version also offers an installable to always have at hand within computer.

Let’s save passwords

This Dropbox Passwords is a tool that you have available to download on your smartphones through the App Store and the Google Play Store And it works with the same account that you already have in the cloud. Its execution is done separately to maintain a better shielding, so in case you start using it, we recommend that you activate the two-step verification for your account.

Dropbox Passwords for smartphones.

Once you open it, it will ask you to enter your Dropbox account. If you have the cloud storage app installed, it will detect it directly, so you will not have to write the username or password. Then it will be necessary to accept a series of menus, with notifications and, very important, some keywords that will be mandatory to enter in case you want to recover the account.

Once we have accepted (or not) everything you ask us, we come to the manager, which is quite simple and directs us, first, towards the most common services. As you can see on the screen that you have above, on the right, there is a list of those websites and platforms in which practically any of us have an active profile. In case you don’t see it, you can add another one by clicking on the dark blue button with a “+” that you will see at the bottom. So you can write the provider with a username and password that you can check whenever you want.

If all that work of entering account profiles you have already done because you use the computer application, you just have to plug in the phone through a cable so that all that data is transferred securely. From that moment, you will carry the keys to enter and exit any account without having to memorize all the passwords.