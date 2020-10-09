Do you have iOS 14? So you can change the icons of the apps

iOS 14 offers never-before-seen possibilities on an iPhone to personalize the home screen. In addition to adding resizable widgets to the home screen, it is also possible to customize the icons of our favorite apps using the Shortcuts application. Replacing the default icons of an app with your own icon allows you to customize the appearance of the home screen to your liking. Before following this guide, you will need to find or create the image that you want to use as the new home screen app icon, although there are many alternatives available for download. The process consists of creating a shortcut to open an app and then adding an image to that shortcut on the home screen. This method has some limitations:

Tapping the new icon momentarily opens the Shortcuts app and then the app itself, which can be a bit annoying

Notification notifications or pending messages do not appear in the app icon

You can follow these steps to create a custom icon: Launch the Shortcuts app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the + icon in the upper right corner of the screen.



Tap Add action. Use the text field to search for Open App. Select Open App.



Tap Select



Use the search for the application you want to change the icon for and select it.



Touch the three dots in the upper right corner.



Touch Add to home screen.



Tap on the app icon under “Home screen name and icon”



From the drop-down menu, choose Take Photo, Select Photo, or Select File, depending on where the replacement app icon image is located.



Select your new image for the app icon



In the text field, change the name of the app to how you want it to appear on the home screen.



Click Add



If you already had the application on your home screen, you will now have two icons. To keep only the newly created icon, just move the old icon to the App Library. You should not delete the original application.