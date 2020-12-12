Do you have music on your mobile? Spotify offers to be your default player

Surely many of you remember those early days of smartphones when there were no streaming music services and we all had to carry our old libraries (in .mp3) saved on the phone. Obviously we did not fit everything we stored but we did have those few albums and songs that we used the most when we moved from home to work and vice versa.

Well, Spotify, for some reason that for the moment escapes us, has decided to offer itself as the default music player for all those songs that we carry physically stored on the mobile, in such a way that it will be able to add them to our library and reproduce them through it. Something similar to what YouTube Music (and the previous Play Music) does, except for the difference that there is no need for a cloud: just give the Swedish app permissions to scan the content of the smartphone’s internal memory.

One app for everything

It has been the famous reverse engineer Jane Manchung Wong who has sounded the alarm on her social networks, discovering a new menu within the application that allows us to activate the scan from the terminal’s memory searching for audio files. In this way, the platform is able to add them to our library to play them as if it were any other album present on the music platform.

As you can see in the screenshot that you have just above, Jane’s finding de facto means that Android users will be able to set Spotify as the default music player for all the files that they keep on their mobile, so they will be able to create a small library that will always be at our disposal despite the good or bad connectivity we have.

It has to be said that functions of this type have always been present in Spotify although not in such a clear and simple way to activate and, it seems, open to all users, whether or not they are subscribers of any of its payment rates. For now, and as with all the findings made by Jane, it is a hidden function in an Android APK that is waiting for you to from the company they test it in depth to give it its OK or that, if it is already finished, it is released in the releases that we can download from the Google Play Store.